Morning Report: Three 49ers Miss Wednesday's Practice with Ankle Injuries, Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe Answers Fan-submitted Questions

Kyle Shanahan Provides Injury Updates

Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on Wednesday to share injury updates for multiple 49ers, review the team's run game without ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ and evaluate the progress he's seen from offensive linemen ﻿Justin Skule﻿ and ﻿Colton McKivitz﻿. Click here for more information on the following player injuries as well as updates on ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ and ﻿Dontae Johnson﻿.