Morning Report: Three 49ers Miss Wednesday's Practice with Ankle Injuries, Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe Answers Fan-submitted Questions

Oct 22, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 22.

New and Noteworthy

Kyle Shanahan Provides Injury Updates

Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on Wednesday to share injury updates for multiple 49ers, review the team's run game without ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ and evaluate the progress he's seen from offensive linemen ﻿Justin Skule﻿ and ﻿Colton McKivitz﻿. Click here for more information on the following player injuries as well as updates on ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ and ﻿Dontae Johnson﻿.

Watch the full video below.

Wednesday's Practice Report

Did Not Participate

Limited Participant

Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe Joins the You've Got Mail Podcast

In this week's episode of the 49ers You've Got Mail Podcast sponsored by Manscaped, Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe joins the show to answer fan-submitted questions surrounding the state of the 49ers in a tough NFC West division, the team's outlook while sitting at 3-3, adding offensive talent ahead of the NFL trade deadline, Jimmy Garoppolo's criticism and more. Read More >>>

Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Quick Hits

During Wednesday's media availability, ﻿Fred Warner﻿ reviewed the team's Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots and highlighted the performances of ﻿D.J. Jones﻿ and ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ against the run. Watch the full video below.

--

In the fourth episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, senior manager of photography services Terrell Lloyd discussed what a typical gameday looks like for an NFL photographer, fashion must-haves on the sidelines and his favorite things about working for the 49ers.

Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

--

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿Fred Warner﻿ has allowed 5.9 yards per reception this season, the lowest of any linebacker with 15 targets.

In Case You Missed It

View this post on Instagram

MOOD 🎶 @24kgoldn x @ianndior

A post shared by San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) on

