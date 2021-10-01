Morning Report: Storylines to Watch in Week 4 vs. Seahawks

Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Seahawks in Week 4

Following a heartbreaking loss in the final seconds of the team's primetime matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the 49ers are looking to rebound against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4. The team will stay in The Bay for their first divisional match of the season on Sunday October 3, 2021 at 1:05 pm PT. Here are all the ways to follow the game.