Morning Report: SFvsLAC Recap

Game Recap
Trey Lance's Encore Performance; 49ers Defense Has a Day vs. Chargers
There was some good, some bad and some ugly in the San Francisco 49ers second exhibition contest of the season, but the team overall rallied together for a 15-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media following the game to give his take on a number of moments from the match. Here are a few takeaways:
- It was a lengthy list of 49ers not active in the second preseason match, including a few surprises. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings and running back Trey Sermon were among the 22 players not suited for the contest.
- Trey Lance played in six-total series that lingered into the third quarter. He finished his outing 8-of-14 passing, for 102 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for an 89.9 passer rating.
- The 49ers defense notched five total sacks on the night.
- Jared Mayden came up with the 49ers lone takeaway of the night.
Injury Updates
Defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (ankle) and newly signed linebacker Mychal Kendricks (toe) left the game during the 49ers first defensive series and did not return.
Senio Kelemete went down in the fourth quarter with a back injury. The 49ers are awaiting results from the offensive lineman's X-rays.
Cornerback Alexander Myres left the game with a concussion.
In Other News
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was voted as the No. 21 player in the NFL on the "Top 100 Players of 2021" rankings.