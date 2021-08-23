Morning Report: SFvsLAC Recap

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, August 23.

Game Recap

Trey Lance's Encore Performance; 49ers Defense Has a Day vs. Chargers

There was some good, some bad and some ugly in the San Francisco 49ers second exhibition contest of the season, but the team overall rallied together for a 15-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media following the game to give his take on a number of moments from the match. Here are a few takeaways:

  • It was a lengthy list of 49ers not active in the second preseason match, including a few surprises. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings and running back Trey Sermon were among the 22 players not suited for the contest.
  • Trey Lance played in six-total series that lingered into the third quarter. He finished his outing 8-of-14 passing, for 102 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for an 89.9 passer rating.
  • The 49ers defense notched five total sacks on the night.
  • Jared Mayden came up with the 49ers lone takeaway of the night.

Injury Updates

Defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (ankle) and newly signed linebacker Mychal Kendricks (toe) left the game during the 49ers first defensive series and did not return.

Senio Kelemete went down in the fourth quarter with a back injury. The 49ers are awaiting results from the offensive lineman's X-rays.

Cornerback Alexander Myres left the game with a concussion.

Press Pass

Say Cheese

49ers vs. Chargers Game Images (Preseason Week 2)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason Week 2 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
1 / 43

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens, DL Jordan Willis
2 / 43

DL Kevin Givens, DL Jordan Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
3 / 43

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Travis Benjamin
4 / 43

WR Travis Benjamin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
5 / 43

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
6 / 43

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kentavius Street
7 / 43

DL Kentavius Street

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Jared Mayden
8 / 43

S Jared Mayden

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
9 / 43

RB JaMycal Hasty

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
10 / 43

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
11 / 43

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Richie James
12 / 43

WR Richie James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst, LB Dre Greenlaw
13 / 43

DL Maurice Hurst, LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
14 / 43

DL Jordan Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
15 / 43

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kentavius Street
16 / 43

DL Kentavius Street

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
17 / 43

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
18 / 43

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
19 / 43

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Wayne Gallman II
20 / 43

RB Wayne Gallman II

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Zach Kerr
21 / 43

DL Zach Kerr

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
22 / 43

RB JaMycal Hasty

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
23 / 43

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Travis Benjamin
24 / 43

WR Travis Benjamin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
25 / 43

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, DL Jordan Willis
26 / 43

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, DL Jordan Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
27 / 43

DL Jordan Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kentavius Street
28 / 43

DL Kentavius Street

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Darrion Daniels
29 / 43

DL Darrion Daniels

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Zach Kerr
30 / 43

DL Zach Kerr

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marcell Harris
31 / 43

S Marcell Harris

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
32 / 43

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Richie James
33 / 43

WR Richie James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
34 / 43

RB JaMycal Hasty

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Travis Benjamin
35 / 43

WR Travis Benjamin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Richie James
36 / 43

WR Richie James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Alexander Myres
37 / 43

CB Alexander Myres

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
38 / 43

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Wayne Gallman II
39 / 43

RB Wayne Gallman II

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
40 / 43

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Corbin Kaufusi
41 / 43

OL Corbin Kaufusi

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Elijah Sullivan
42 / 43

LB Elijah Sullivan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kentavius Street
43 / 43

DL Kentavius Street

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
In Other News

San Francisco 49ers linebacker ﻿Fred Warner﻿ was voted as the No. 21 player in the NFL on the "Top 100 Players of 2021" rankings.

