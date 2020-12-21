Morning Report: 49ers vs. Cowboys Week 15 Recap

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, December 21.
Week 15 Recap
Takeaways
- Three of San Francisco's turnovers gave Dallas the ball near the red zone. (49ers 35, 27 and 16 yard lines). The 49ers defense managed to hold the Cowboys to a field goal following the interception, credit to an Ahkello Witherspoon third down pass breakup. San Francisco has now logged at least two giveaways in eight-consecutive games, the longest streak by a 49ers team since 2008.
- With the number of giveaways, it's obvious Sunday would make for a lopsided outing. San Francisco's defense provided the offense with opportunities via six punts on the day. The unit limited Dallas to under 300 total yards (204 passing, 87 rushing) and held the team to 6-of-15 on third down and just 51 first downs to San Francisco's 81.
- San Francisco managed to put up 150 rushing yards against the league's worst rushing defense, the 49ers largest output on the ground since Week 7 against the New England Patriots (197 rushing yards).
- Arik Armstead had one of his best outings of the season, recording his first multi-sack game since Week 12 of the 2019 season (2).
- Brandon Aiyuk finished the day with a team-high nine receptions on 13 targets for 73 yards and one touchdown. Aiyuk has registered a touchdown reception in seven of his last 11 games played.
- C.J. Beathard completed 5-of-7 passes for 100 yards in his brief stint under center, including a Hail Mary touchdown to Kendrick Bourne.
Read More >>>
Injury Updates
- Jimmie Ward left the game just before the half after a hit on Cowboys rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb. The 49ers safety did not return to the contest after being evaluated for a head injury.
- Defensive lineman Dion Jordan suffered a knee injury and also did not return.
- Tarvarius Moore suffered a knee injury on Sunday and did not return.
- Richie James suffered an ankle injury and also did not return. He, along with the rest of the 49ers who left the game, will be reassessed when the team reconvenes on Monday.
- Nick Mullens suffered an elbow/arm injury.
- Raheem Mostert appeared to re-aggravate his ankle injury in the third quarter and did not return.
- Richie James left the contest briefly with an ankle injury but returned a few plays later.
Around the NFC West
- The Seattle Seahawks beat the Washington Football Team, making their record 10-4.
- The Los Angeles Rams lost to the New York Jets, bringing their record to 9-5.
- The Arizona Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Eagles, making their record 8-6.
SAP Stat Zone
- Brandon Aiyuk now has 733 receiving yards on the season, the third-most by a rookie in franchise history.
- Arik Armstead finished the game with a team-leading eight total tackles and 2.0 sacks, marking his fourth-career multi-sack game.
- With two field goals on the day, Robbie Gould became the 11th kicker in NFL history to reach 400 career field goals made.
- Kendrick Bourne finished the contest with four receptions for a career-high 86 yards and one touchdown, catching a 49-yard Hail Mary pass from C.J. Beathard as time expired. The wideout now has two touchdown receptions on the season and 11 in his career.