Morning Report: Robert Saleh Discusses Nick Bosa's Recovery, PFF Grades All 32 First-round Draft Picks

Dec 24, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers storylines for Thursday, December 24.

New and Notable

Robert Saleh Previews Week 16 Matchup

While speaking with media on Wednesday, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh broke down the team's matchup against Arizona, shared updates on ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ and discussed ﻿Jimmie Ward﻿'s significance to the defense. Watch the full video below. 👇

Pro Football Focus Grades All 32 First-round Draft Picks

Following the conclusion of Week 15 contests, analytics site Pro Football Focus released grades for all 32 first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft. Here's where the 49ers two first rounders stand.

Pick No. 14: Javon Kinlaw

2020 Overall Grade: 54.1

"﻿This week, we saw what we had expected to see from the Dallas offense with Andy Dalton at the helm: significant production despite no Dak Prescott under center. Kinlaw wasn't alone in being unable to stem the tide, but he certainly fell in line with his teammates who struggled to make plays. Arguably his best play was forcing a fumble on Dalton, only to find it ruled down by contact and effectively discounted in the official record. He also had a nice tackle for loss where he beat Cowboys center Joe Looney to make the stop.

"Like many of the rookie defenders this season, Kinlaw has flashed big potential most weeks, but consistency has been the biggest issue for him, and his best play likely exists in 2021 and beyond."

Pick No. 25: Brandon Aiyuk

2020 Overall Grade: 80.4

"﻿With no ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿, the 49ers offense runs through Aiyuk, who had 13 targets this week, six more than any other 49ers receiver. He caught nine of those passes for 73 yards and a score, breaking three tackles after the catch and consistently causing the Dallas defense problems.

"Aiyuk has absurd athleticism and explosion with the ball in his hands and is a threat to break a big play any time the team can get it to him. Since getting healthy, he has been a mainstay of the offense, and they lean on him even more when Samuel isn't playing."

In the Community

