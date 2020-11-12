Morning Report: Timeline for Richard Sherman's Return, 49ers Announce Roster Moves

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Deebo Samuel Held Out of Practice; Timelines for Richard Sherman, Raheem Mostert and Other 49ers
The 49ers could see the return of Richard Sherman in the near future. Sherman suffered a calf injury in the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals and missed eight contests while dealing with a setback in his recovery. San Francisco opened the cornerback's practice window from Injured Reserve this week, as the team plans to ease him back into the fold. Like Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman, Shanahan is eyeing a Week 12 return for the All-Pro corner, however, Sherman's own prognosis may reveal an alternative timeline.
"I'm holding out hope for the Rams," Shanahan said on Wednesday. "I know 'Dr. Sherm' thinks he has a chance this week. I've been around him enough to know that's why I don't count him out on that. But my goal is hopefully to get him back by the Rams. But I won't rule him out for anything because I know how his prognosis is."
Click here for updates from Shanahan on Kendrick Bourne, Deebo Samuel, Trent Taylor and other 49ers ahead of the team's Week 10 matchup in New Orleans. Watch the head coach's full press conference below. 👇
Roster News
The 49ers announced yesterday that they have promoted running back Austin Walter to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed safety Jaquiski Tartt on the Injured Reserve List. The team also signed quarterback Josh Johnson to the team's practice squad.
The Raheem Mostert and Ben Garland teamed up with USAA for an exclusive virtual autograph session and meet and greet with local military personnel for Veterans Day and Salute to Service month. Watch the full event below.
Quick Hits
According to Pro Football Focus, Deebo Samuel leads all NFL wide receivers with 13.3 yards after catch per reception.
While speaking with media on Wednesday, Fred Warner spoke about the team's upcoming matchup against the New Orleans Saints, the challenges of defending a "dynamic" running back like Alvin Kamara and shared his excitement to play in front of a limited number of fans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Watch the full video below. 👇