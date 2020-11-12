Morning Report: Timeline for Richard Sherman's Return, 49ers Announce Roster Moves

New and Notable

﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ Held Out of Practice; Timelines for ﻿Richard Sherman﻿, ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ and Other 49ers

The 49ers could see the return of Richard Sherman in the near future. Sherman suffered a calf injury in the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals and missed eight contests while dealing with a setback in his recovery. San Francisco opened the cornerback's practice window from Injured Reserve this week, as the team plans to ease him back into the fold. Like ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ and ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿, Shanahan is eyeing a Week 12 return for the All-Pro corner, however, Sherman's own prognosis may reveal an alternative timeline.

"I'm holding out hope for the Rams," Shanahan said on Wednesday. "I know 'Dr. Sherm' thinks he has a chance this week. I've been around him enough to know that's why I don't count him out on that. But my goal is hopefully to get him back by the Rams. But I won't rule him out for anything because I know how his prognosis is."