Morning Report: Timeline for Richard Sherman's Return, 49ers Announce Roster Moves

New and Notable

Deebo Samuel Held Out of Practice; Timelines for Richard Sherman, Raheem Mostert and Other 49ers

The 49ers could see the return of Richard Sherman in the near future. Sherman suffered a calf injury in the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals and missed eight contests while dealing with a setback in his recovery. San Francisco opened the cornerback's practice window from Injured Reserve this week, as the team plans to ease him back into the fold. Like Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman, Shanahan is eyeing a Week 12 return for the All-Pro corner, however, Sherman's own prognosis may reveal an alternative timeline.

"I'm holding out hope for the Rams," Shanahan said on Wednesday. "I know 'Dr. Sherm' thinks he has a chance this week. I've been around him enough to know that's why I don't count him out on that. But my goal is hopefully to get him back by the Rams. But I won't rule him out for anything because I know how his prognosis is."