Deebo Samuel Held Out of Practice; Timelines for Richard Sherman, Raheem Mostert and Other 49ers

San Francisco was hopeful to receive some of their offensive weapons back in the lineup as the team begins preparations for the Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, however, there are still lingering questions surrounding a number of 49ers. Deebo Samuel did not practice on Sunday as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury. The second-year wideout missed the last two contests and did not practice on Wednesday. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, the team will re-evaluate Samuel on Thursday and his chances of returning against the Saints.

Additionally, Kendrick Bourne﻿'s status for Sunday remains to be determined. Bourne was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the second time on Monday. The wideout is required to pass three-consecutive negative tests before rejoining the team.

Fellow receiver Trent Taylor missed Wednesday's session while dealing with a back injury. Taylor has a history with back issues, undergoing a procedure to address the concern following his rookie season in 2018. There's no word on his severity, however, given the nature of a back injury, the team is likely to be cautious in his return to the field.

The 49ers are likely to also be without their top two running backs for another week. According to Shanahan, Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Tevin Coleman (knee) are not expected return until the team's Week 12 contest against the Los Angeles Rams. That gives San Francisco's ball carriers additional time to recuperate as the team heads into their Week 11 Bye following Sunday's matchup. That leaves Jerick McKinnon﻿, JaMycal Hasty and recently promoted running back Austin Walter as the 49ers healthy tailbacks heading into New Orleans.

As for the defense, slot corner K'Waun Williams is likely to miss some time with an ankle injury. The corner left Thursday night's matchup against the Green Bay Packers with what was later ruled as a high-ankle sprain. The general timetable for a sprain of that nature is roughly 4-6 weeks. Given Williams' previous stint on Injured Reserve with a knee sprain earlier this season, he is no longer eligible to be placed on the short-term designation. If placed again on Injured Reserve, he will be forced to miss the remainder of the season, per league rules. The team will continue to monitor his progression and the potential for a return in the coming weeks. Jamar Taylor will continue to see reps in Williams' absence.

On a lighter note, the 49ers could see the return of Richard Sherman in the near future. Sherman suffered a calf injury in the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals and missed eight contests while dealing with a setback in his recovery. San Francisco opened the cornerback's practice window from Injured Reserve this week, as the team plans to ease him back into the fold. Like Mostert and Coleman, Shanahan is eyeing a Week 12 return for the All-Pro corner, however, Sherman's own prognosis may reveal an alternative timeline.