Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 2021 State of the Franchise

Jul 01, 2021 at 06:30 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, July 1.

New and Notable

5 Takeaways from 49ers 2021 State of the Franchise

The San Francisco 49ers held their annual State of the Franchise, presented by Incogmeato on Wednesday night that featured members of the front office, coaching staff and players previewing the 49ers 75th Anniversary season exclusively on the 49ers App. Segments featured 49ers president Al Guido, 49ers Foundation executive director Justin Prettyman, head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch, tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner giving updates surrounding the teams outlook on the field, as well as the organization's expectancy with fans returning to Levi's® Stadium in 2021.

Here are five updates from the annual event and what the Faithful can look forward to in 2021.

A replay of the entire State of the Franchise and extended individual segments are now available at 49ers.com/SOTF.

John Taylor and Patrick Willis to be Inducted into 49ers Hall of Fame

The 49ers and the York family announced that John Taylor and Patrick Willis will be the newest inductees into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame. The two new additions mark 30 members of the prestigious Hall of Fame for one of the most storied franchises in all of sports.

"John and Patrick represent two generations of 49ers excellence," said 49ers CEO Jed York. "They are both members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade teams, which speaks to how impactful they were on the field. Off the field, they were exemplary and set the standard for what it means to be a 49er. John was an electric wide receiver with some of the most memorable plays in franchise history, including the game-winning 10-yard touchdown reception in Super Bowl XXIII. Patrick was one of the most dominant linebackers we've ever seen. His leadership and passion for the game helped make everyone around him better. We are honored to induct John and Patrick into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, where they will be forever recognized among our all-time greats." Read More >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Unveil ‘94 Red Throwbacks

Check out the newest on-field uniform addition, which the team will wear four times at home during the 2021 season.

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
RB Raheem Mostert

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Legend Jerry Rice
49ers Legend Jerry Rice

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Legend Jerry Rice
49ers Legend Jerry Rice

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
RB Raheem Mostert

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers 75th Anniversary Jersey Patch
49ers 75th Anniversary Jersey Patch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel
TE George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Legend Jerry Rice
49ers Legend Jerry Rice

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
RB Raheem Mostert

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Legend Jerry Rice
49ers Legend Jerry Rice

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle, 49ers Legend Jerry Rice
TE George Kittle, 49ers Legend Jerry Rice

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
RB Raheem Mostert

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Legend Jerry Rice
49ers Legend Jerry Rice

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers Legend Jerry Rice
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers Legend Jerry Rice

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Legend Jerry Rice
49ers Legend Jerry Rice

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Legend Jerry Rice
49ers Legend Jerry Rice

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
In the Community

Justin Prettyman Previews Upcoming 49ers Foundation In-Person Events

During the 2021 State of the Franchise presented by Incogmeato, 49ers Foundation executive director Justin Prettyman spoke about the Foundation's 30th anniversary and the upcoming in-person events fans can look forward to.

Advertising