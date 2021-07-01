Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 2021 State of the Franchise

John Taylor and Patrick Willis to be Inducted into 49ers Hall of Fame

The 49ers and the York family announced that John Taylor and Patrick Willis will be the newest inductees into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame. The two new additions mark 30 members of the prestigious Hall of Fame for one of the most storied franchises in all of sports.

"John and Patrick represent two generations of 49ers excellence," said 49ers CEO Jed York. "They are both members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade teams, which speaks to how impactful they were on the field. Off the field, they were exemplary and set the standard for what it means to be a 49er. John was an electric wide receiver with some of the most memorable plays in franchise history, including the game-winning 10-yard touchdown reception in Super Bowl XXIII. Patrick was one of the most dominant linebackers we've ever seen. His leadership and passion for the game helped make everyone around him better. We are honored to induct John and Patrick into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, where they will be forever recognized among our all-time greats." Read More >>>