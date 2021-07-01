5 Takeaways from 49ers 2021 State of the Franchise

The San Francisco 49ers held their annual State of the Franchise, presented by Incogmeato on Wednesday night that featured members of the front office, coaching staff and players previewing the 49ers 75th Anniversary season exclusively on the 49ers App. Segments featured 49ers president Al Guido, 49ers Foundation executive director Justin Prettyman, head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch, tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner giving updates surrounding the teams outlook on the field, as well as the organization's expectancy with fans returning to Levi's® Stadium in 2021.

A replay of the entire State of the Franchise and extended individual segments are now available at 49ers.com/SOTF.

Here are five updates from the annual event and what the Faithful can look forward to in 2021.

1. Jersey Reveal

The marquee moment of the 2021 State of the Franchise was the grand finale where CEO Jed York revealed San Francisco's throwback jerseys for the upcoming season. In celebration of the organization's 75th Anniversary season, the 49ers have announced the return of the fan favorite '94 Red Throwbacks.

Featuring drop shadow numbers, three-stripe sleeves, black and red pant stripes and throwback helmets featuring the throwback oval and "saloon" front helmet bumper, the uniform pays homage to the team's 1994 Super Bowl XXIX winning team. This year's jersey will also include a diamond 75th Anniversary patch, which is a nod to the NFL 75th Anniversary patch worn across the league in 1994.

The '94 Red Throwbacks will debut in the team's home opener at Levi's® Stadium on Sunday Night Football vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. The '94 Red Throwbacks will join the '94 White Throwbacks (brought back in 2018) in the 49ers uniform closet alongside the standard home and standard away jersey.

All on-field uniforms for the 2021 75th Anniversary season will feature the 75th Anniversary patch.

The '94 Red Throwbacks and '94 White Throwbacks will be worn a total of six (6) times this season with '94 Red Throwbacks being worn four (4) times at Levi's® Stadium and '94 White Throwbacks being worn two (2) times on the road.

'94 Red Throwbacks Home Game Schedule:

  • 9/26 Green Bay Packers (SNF)
  • 10/24 Indianapolis Colts (SNF)
  • 11/15 Los Angeles Rams (MNF)
  • 12/19 Atlanta Falcons

'94 White Throwbacks Away Game Schedule:

  • 12/5 Seattle Seahawks (SNF)
  • 12/23 Tennessee Titans (TNF)

2. Throwback Jerseys Available for Purchase

The 49ers '94 Red Throwback Jerseys will be available to the general public beginning on Thursday, July 1 at 12pm PT.

Fans can purchase all jerseys with or without the 75th patch on Shop49ers.com or at the 49ers Team Store presented by VISA at Levi's® Stadium.

3. Hall of Fame

York also announced the 49ers newest inductees into the Edward J. DeBartolo 49ers Hall of Fame: former 49ers wide receiver John Taylor and former linebacker Patrick Willis.

Originally drafted by the 49ers in the third round (76th overall) of the 1986 NFL Draft, Taylor spent his entire 10-year career (1986-95) with the 49ers. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1988 and 1989 and was a member of three Super Bowl Championship teams (Super Bowl XXIII, Super Bowl XXIV and Super Bowl XXIX). In addition to being named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 1980s All-Decade Team as a punt returner, Taylor is also enshrined in the Black College Football Hall of Fame and the Delaware Sports Hall of Fame.

Drafted by San Francisco in the first round (11th overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft, Willis spent all eight seasons of his NFL career with the 49ers. In addition to being named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2007, Willis became the first player in 49ers history to be selected as an All-Pro in each of his first six seasons (First Team - 2007, 2009-12; Second Team - 2008). In 2020, Willis was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2010s All-Decade Team.

The 49ers will hold a ceremony for Taylor and Willis during the team's alumni game on Dec. 19, where the two will officially be inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame. Tickets for the Week 15 game are available at 49ers.com/tickets.

4. 2021 Celebrations and Fan Experience

After spending the entire 2020 season without fans at Levi's® Stadium, the 49ers plan to open their doors at full capacity in 2021. With the return of fans to Levi's® Stadium, the team also plans to celebrate the moments that were missed without the Faithful. Some of those moments include former 49ers defensive lineman Bryant Young's induction into the 49ers Hall of Fame. Young will have his induction ceremony Week 9 when the 49ers take on the Cardinals. To purchase tickets for the divisional matchup, visit 49ers.com/tickets.

The team also plans to honor the 49ers 2019 NFC Championship season at Levi's® Stadium. Details of this recognition and others will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Additionally, there will be several enhancements to the fan experience, the most notable of which is the introduction of the Member Inclusive Menu that includes select menu items to Season Ticket Members with their season ticket price. To learn how you can become a Season Ticket Member, visit 49ers.com/SeasonTickets.

5. Open Practice

For the first time since 2019, the 49ers anticipate opening their doors to fans for training camp. During president Al Guido's franchise updates, he announced the 49ers will host open training camp practices at Levi's® Stadium during the month of August. Dates and details will be released at a later time.

