5 Takeaways from 49ers 2021 State of the Franchise

2. Throwback Jerseys Available for Purchase

The 49ers '94 Red Throwback Jerseys will be available to the general public beginning on Thursday, July 1 at 12pm PT.

Fans can purchase all jerseys with or without the 75th patch on Shop49ers.com or at the 49ers Team Store presented by VISA at Levi's® Stadium.

3. Hall of Fame

York also announced the 49ers newest inductees into the Edward J. DeBartolo 49ers Hall of Fame: former 49ers wide receiver John Taylor and former linebacker Patrick Willis.

Originally drafted by the 49ers in the third round (76th overall) of the 1986 NFL Draft, Taylor spent his entire 10-year career (1986-95) with the 49ers. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1988 and 1989 and was a member of three Super Bowl Championship teams (Super Bowl XXIII, Super Bowl XXIV and Super Bowl XXIX). In addition to being named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 1980s All-Decade Team as a punt returner, Taylor is also enshrined in the Black College Football Hall of Fame and the Delaware Sports Hall of Fame.

Drafted by San Francisco in the first round (11th overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft, Willis spent all eight seasons of his NFL career with the 49ers. In addition to being named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2007, Willis became the first player in 49ers history to be selected as an All-Pro in each of his first six seasons (First Team - 2007, 2009-12; Second Team - 2008). In 2020, Willis was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2010s All-Decade Team.