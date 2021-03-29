Morning Report: Reactions From 49ers Pre-Draft Trade

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, March 29.
New and Notable
49ers Make Blockbuster Pre-Draft Trade
If you thought the San Francisco 49ers were going to start their weekend early, you certainly were mistaken. On Friday, the team made a blockbuster trade to move up nine spots in the draft. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the 49ers traded their 12th-overall pick, a 2022 third-round compensatory pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 for the Miami Dolphins No. 3 overall selection.
According to a source close to Schefter, this deal wasn't done overnight. The 49ers have been attempting to move into the Top 5 of the draft for several weeks now and finally found their partner.
Steve Young Says Draft Trade 'Resets the Clock' for Super Bowl Window
Following the news of San Francisco's trade with Miami, former 49ers quarterback and now ESPN analyst, Steve Young believes the move in adding another young signal caller through the draft could extend the team's window for another run (or multiple) at a title.
"You talk about blockbusters, this is the decade-defining trade for the 49ers," Young said on SportsCenter. "In many ways, this trade resets the clock for the Super Bowl window for the 49ers because now the investment in the quarterback on a rookie deal allows for all the money to go to others and they can keep a bunch of people and they can kind of stay in that mix.
"When a quarterback gets the big money, like Jimmy got, that really limits the ability to kind of get that Super Bowl momentum. You can do it. We've seen it before. But this kind of resets the clock for a five-year window."

New Faces Around the NFC West Following First Wave of Free Agency
The 49ers managed to shore up nearly every major need through the first wave of free agency. What's notable is the 49ers front office managed to do so by retaining a sizable amount of in-house talent, while adding outside depth at a number of positions. The team re-signed several players, including inking Trent Williams to a massive six-year extension and bringing back veteran talent like strong safety Jaquiski Tartt and fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
Meanwhile, the rest of the NFC West have made their own share of moves with the addition of powerhouse names and the surprising departures of notable playmakers. Click here to see how the rest of the NFC West as fared following the first two weeks of free agency.
49ers Re-sign CB K'Waun Williams
The 49ers announced on Friday that they have re-signed cornerback K'Waun Williams to a one-year deal.
"As one of our first free agent signings when we came to San Francisco, K'Waun has impressed us in every way since joining our organization," said General Manager John Lynch. "Over the past four years, he has demonstrated exceptional toughness and a competitiveness that is felt throughout our building. We couldn't be happier to have The Shark continue his career with the Niners."
