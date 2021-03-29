Morning Report: Reactions From 49ers Pre-Draft Trade

Steve Young Says Draft Trade 'Resets the Clock' for Super Bowl Window

Following the news of San Francisco's trade with Miami, former 49ers quarterback and now ESPN analyst, Steve Young believes the move in adding another young signal caller through the draft could extend the team's window for another run (or multiple) at a title.

"You talk about blockbusters, this is the decade-defining trade for the 49ers," Young said on SportsCenter. "In many ways, this trade resets the clock for the Super Bowl window for the 49ers because now the investment in the quarterback on a rookie deal allows for all the money to go to others and they can keep a bunch of people and they can kind of stay in that mix.