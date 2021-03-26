Presented by

49ers Re-sign CB K'Waun Williams

Mar 26, 2021 at 02:30 PM
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have re-signed cornerback ﻿K'Waun Williams﻿ to a one-year deal.

"As one of our first free agent signings when we came to San Francisco, K'Waun has impressed us in every way since joining our organization," said General Manager John Lynch. "Over the past four years, he has demonstrated exceptional toughness and a competitiveness that is felt throughout our building. We couldn't be happier to have The Shark continue his career with the Niners."

Williams (5-9, 183) originally signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 20, 2014. Throughout his career with Cleveland (2014-15) and San Francisco (2017-20), he has appeared in 77 games (38 starts) and tallied 241 tackles, three interceptions, 23 passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

 Over the past four seasons with San Francisco (2017-20), Williams has appeared in 51 games (28 starts) and registered 172 tackles, three interceptions, 13 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles, 4.0 sacks and one fumble recovery. He also saw action in three postseason contests (one start) and added 15 tackles, 1.0 sack and one forced fumble. In 2020, Williams appeared in eight games (four starts) and finished with 22 tackles, four passes defensed, a career-high 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble.

A 29-year-old native of Paterson, NJ, Williams attended the University of Pittsburgh (2010-13), where he appeared in 48 games (38 starts) and notched 161 tackles, 17 passes defensed and seven interceptions.

