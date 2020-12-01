Morning Report: PFF Highlights Performances of Five 49ers, NFL Announces Week 16 Saturday Tripleheader

49ers Foundation's Holiday Sports Auction and Season of Giving

The San Francisco 49ers Foundation and Cumulus Media-San Francisco's KNBR 104.5FM & 680AM, "The Sports Leader," will host the fourth-annual 49ers Foundation Holiday Sports Auction on Giving Tuesday, and will continue through Wednesday, December 2nd. The annual event provides the Faithful with the opportunity to bid on once-in-a-lifetime 49ers experiences this holiday season while also benefitting Bay Area youth in need.

A highlight of this year's auction includes raising money and awareness for the 49ers efforts to tackle the digital divide. The Foundation's direct programs have been hard at work creating free online education and fitness resources for Bay Area youth to use amidst the ongoing pandemic. The auction will open at 6 a.m. PST on December 1st and remain open until 7 p.m. PST on December 2nd. Listeners can visit the auction site or text 49ers to 44-321 on any mobile device.

The Holiday Sports Auction will also kick off the Foundation's month-long Spirit of Giving which includes several opportunities for the Faithful to win one-of-a-kind items and experiences to benefit Bay Area youth. In addition to the auction, the Foundation is hosting several sweepstakes, including auctioning off Levi's® trucker jackets designed by ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿, ﻿George Kittle﻿ and Jerry Rice as well as opportunities to win game worn and autographed memorabilia.