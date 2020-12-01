Presented by

Morning Report: PFF Highlights Performances of Five 49ers, NFL Announces Week 16 Saturday Tripleheader

Dec 01, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, December 1.

New and Notable

Week 12 Pro Football Focus Player Grades

Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus provided grades for five members of the 49ers who made an impact during the team's win in Los Angeles. Take a look at which 49ers stood out on Sunday.

94.7 Overall Grade - Jimmie Ward

According to Pro Football Focus, Ward's 94.7 overall grade is the second-highest for any NFL defender from Sunday's games, regardless of position or snap count. It's also the highest grade given to a safety in the last two seasons.

91.6 Overall Grade - Javon Kinlaw

According to Pro Football Focus, Kinlaw's Week 12 grade is the highest of any rookie on Sunday and tied for third among all NFL defensive tackles.

87.8 Overall Grade - Laken Tomlinson

84.5 Overall Grade - Deebo Samuel

80.4 Overall Grade - Richard Sherman

Read More >>>

49ers Foundation's Holiday Sports Auction and Season of Giving

The San Francisco 49ers Foundation and Cumulus Media-San Francisco's KNBR 104.5FM & 680AM, "The Sports Leader," will host the fourth-annual 49ers Foundation Holiday Sports Auction on Giving Tuesday, and will continue through Wednesday, December 2nd. The annual event provides the Faithful with the opportunity to bid on once-in-a-lifetime 49ers experiences this holiday season while also benefitting Bay Area youth in need.

A highlight of this year's auction includes raising money and awareness for the 49ers efforts to tackle the digital divide. The Foundation's direct programs have been hard at work creating free online education and fitness resources for Bay Area youth to use amidst the ongoing pandemic. The auction will open at 6 a.m. PST on December 1st and remain open until 7 p.m. PST on December 2nd. Listeners can visit the auction site or text 49ers to 44-321 on any mobile device.

The Holiday Sports Auction will also kick off the Foundation's month-long Spirit of Giving which includes several opportunities for the Faithful to win one-of-a-kind items and experiences to benefit Bay Area youth. In addition to the auction, the Foundation is hosting several sweepstakes, including auctioning off Levi's® trucker jackets designed by ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿, ﻿George Kittle﻿ and Jerry Rice as well as opportunities to win game worn and autographed memorabilia.

For more information on the 49ers Foundation Holiday Sports Auction and the Spirit of Giving, please visit 49ers.com/give.

NFL Week 16 Saturday Tripleheader

The league announced on Monday updates to the Week 16 schedule, including three games on Saturday, Dec. 26.

The 49ers at Cardinals NFC West bout will kick off at 1:30 pm PT and stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch -- as with all games, it will be aired on local broadcast stations in San Francisco (KNTV) and Phoenix (KSAZ).

Full schedule for Saturday games on December 26:

  • 10:00 am PT: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (NFL Network)
  • 1:30 pm PT: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (Amazon Prime Video and Twitch)
  • 5:15 pm. PT: Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders (NFL Network)

Statement from the San Francisco 49ers

"The San Francisco 49ers have come to an agreement with the National Football League and Arizona Cardinals which allows the 49ers to host their Weeks 13 and 14 home games against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

"The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games.

"Information regarding the 49ers future practice arrangements will be shared at the appropriate time."

Inside the Oval: Jenni Luke, 49ers Vice President of Community Impact

In the sixth episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, Jenni Luke discussed the role of the 49ers Community Impact team in the Bay Area, her journey to the NFL and the importance of employee resource groups and creating a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Save the Date

Join the 49ers on Tuesday, November 17 at 6 pm PT for Trivia Tuesday on the team's YouTube channel or 49ers.com/triviatuesday. Enjoy six rounds of themed trivia, with a chance to win exclusive 49ers prizes.

