Morning Report: PFF Team of the Week, 49ers Announce Roster Moves

Oct 21, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, October 21.

New and Noteworthy

Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week

Following the conclusion of Week 6 contests, Pro Football Focus released their roster for the team of the week, as well as offensive and defensive MVP, rookie of the week, secret superstar of the week, offensive line of the week and play of the week. Landing on PFF's Team of the Week 49ers are offensive linemen ﻿Mike McGlinchey﻿ and ﻿Laken Tomlinson﻿ and cornerback ﻿Jason Verrett﻿, who was also named Defensive Player of the Week. "We have finally gotten a healthy Verrett these last few weeks and last night against the Rams, he looked like his 2015 self," wrote Anthony Treash. "The cornerback produced a 94.0 PFF grade for the game. He did not allow a single catch on his three targets in coverage, recorded an interception and forced two incompletions."

PFF Team of the Week

Offense

QB: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
RB: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
WR: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
WR: A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals
TE: Anthony Firkser, Tennessee Titans
FLEX: Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LT: Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos
LG: ﻿Laken Tomlinson﻿, San Francisco 49ers
C: Corey Linsley, Green Bay Packers
RG: Graham Glasgow, Denver Broncos
RT: ﻿Mike McGlinchey﻿, San Francisco 49ers

Defense

DI: Shelby Harris, Denver Broncos
DI: Stephon Tuitt, Pittsburgh Steelers
EDGE: Trey Flowers, Detroit Lions
EDGE: Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos
LB: Deion Jones, Atlanta Falcons
LB: Jamie Collins Sr., Detroit Lions
CB: ﻿Jason Verrett﻿, San Francisco 49ers
CB: Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
S: Marcus Maye, New York Jets
FLEX D: Jonathan Jones, New England Patriots

Roster Moves

The 49ers announced yesterday that ﻿Parnell Motley﻿ completed COVID-19 protocols, passed his physical and is now on the team's active roster. The team also placed ﻿Ben Garland﻿ on the Injured Reserve list and waived Daniel Helm.

Motley was claimed off waivers by the 49ers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 13, 2020.

Garland started in five of the team's six games this season, while Helm appeared in one game after signing with the team from the Buccaneers practice squad on September 30, 2020.

Baldy's Breakdowns

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger broke down the dominant performances of Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley in the 49ers Week 6 win over the Rams. Watch the full video below. 👇

Quick Hits

On the latest episode of the 49ers Unscripted podcast presented by Microsoft Surface, ﻿Kerry Hyder Jr. ﻿ discussed the team's aim to continue the momentum heading into a tough stretch of matchups, the emphasis of the D-line to step up in the absence of ﻿Nick Bosa﻿, ﻿Solomon Thomas﻿ and ﻿Dee Ford﻿ and evaluated the development of ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ and ﻿Kevin Givens﻿ a quarter into the season.

Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

--

Los 49ers discuten la victoria emocional en casa el domingo pasado contra nuestros rivales los Rams.

--

Attention Women of the Niners! Announcing the 49ers All For WON Virtual 5K fun run/walk/roll benefiting the American Cancer Society. Grab your Sunday crew and challenge yourself to walking, jogging, rolling or running a 5k (3.1 miles) on your own time, anywhere in the world (including on your treadmill at home pre-game). Participate during the event window between 10/24 and 11/1, log your miles, post your photos using the hashtag #AllForWON and receive a limited-edition 49ers All for WON Runner Waist Pack. Learn More >>>

SAP Stat Zone

