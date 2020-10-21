Morning Report: PFF Team of the Week, 49ers Announce Roster Moves

New and Noteworthy

Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week

Following the conclusion of Week 6 contests, Pro Football Focus released their roster for the team of the week, as well as offensive and defensive MVP, rookie of the week, secret superstar of the week, offensive line of the week and play of the week. Landing on PFF's Team of the Week 49ers are offensive linemen ﻿Mike McGlinchey﻿ and ﻿Laken Tomlinson﻿ and cornerback ﻿Jason Verrett﻿, who was also named Defensive Player of the Week. "We have finally gotten a healthy Verrett these last few weeks and last night against the Rams, he looked like his 2015 self," wrote Anthony Treash. "The cornerback produced a 94.0 PFF grade for the game. He did not allow a single catch on his three targets in coverage, recorded an interception and forced two incompletions."