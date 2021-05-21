Morning Report: PFF Regrades 49ers 2019 Draft Class to 'Excellent'

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, May 21.
New and Notable
Regrading the 49ers 2019 NFL Draft Class
Every year after a draft, analysts quickly being assessing the talent acquired before a player even takes the field. But it isn't until players are in the league a few seasons before the real value of a draft class can be understood. Now two seasons removed from their selection into to the league, Pro Football Focus provided regrades for all 32 clubs from the 2019 NFL Draft. Originally graded as "Above Average," the 49ers were only one of six teams to land in the "Excellent" category. Here's what the analytics site had to say:
Round 1 (2): DL Nick Bosa, Ohio State
Round 2 (36): WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
Round 3 (67): WR Jalen Hurd, Baylor
Round 4 (110): P Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah
Round 5 (148): LB Dre Greenlaw, Arkansas
Round 6 (176): TE Kaden Smith, Stanford
Round 6 (183): OT Justin Skule, Vanderbilt
Round 6 (198): CB Tim Harris, Virginia
Then: Above Average
Now: Excellent
"Everyone knows the impact studs at the top of the draft — Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel — but the 49ers also found a late-round gem in Dre Greenlaw."
GMFB Calls Jason Verrett One of the 'Most Underappreciated' CBs in the NFL
The "Good Morning Football" crew highlighted the most underappreciated cornerbacks in the NFL right now and featured 49ers veteran corner Jason Verrett.
Appearing in 13 games during the 2020 season, Verrett registered 60 total tackles (50 solo), two tackles for loss, seven passes defended and two interceptions. He was recognized as PFF's eighth-highest graded cornerback last season and came in at No. 98 on the analytic site's Top 101 Players of 2020 list.
Watch the full video below. 👇
Quick Hits
According to Pro Football Focus, Trent Williams was the highest graded tackle in the NFL last season with only 19 total pressures allowed.
While speaking on NFL Total Access, Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson reviewed why he thinks the 49ers could top the NFC West in 2021.
¿Alguna vez te has preguntado qué formas geométricas se encuentran en el estadio Levi's®? Obtén más información sobre la geometría y los ángulos en el juego de fútbol Americano en parte 2 del Playbook Digital en español de 49ers EDU. Más información >>>
Say Cheese
Check out some of the best images from the team's practice during Phase Two of the 2021 offseason program.