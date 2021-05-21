Presented by

Morning Report: PFF Regrades 49ers 2019 Draft Class to 'Excellent'

May 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, May 21.

New and Notable

Regrading the 49ers 2019 NFL Draft Class

Every year after a draft, analysts quickly being assessing the talent acquired before a player even takes the field. But it isn't until players are in the league a few seasons before the real value of a draft class can be understood. Now two seasons removed from their selection into to the league, Pro Football Focus provided regrades for all 32 clubs from the 2019 NFL Draft. Originally graded as "Above Average," the 49ers were only one of six teams to land in the "Excellent" category. Here's what the analytics site had to say:

Round 1 (2): DL ﻿Nick Bosa﻿, Ohio State
Round 2 (36): WR ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿, South Carolina
Round 3 (67): WR ﻿Jalen Hurd﻿, Baylor
Round 4 (110): P ﻿Mitch Wishnowsky﻿, Utah
Round 5 (148): LB ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿, Arkansas
Round 6 (176): TE Kaden Smith, Stanford
Round 6 (183): OT ﻿Justin Skule﻿, Vanderbilt
Round 6 (198): CB Tim Harris, Virginia

Then: Above Average
Now: Excellent

"Everyone knows the impact studs at the top of the draft — ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ and ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ — but the 49ers also found a late-round gem in ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿."

GMFB Calls Jason Verrett One of the 'Most Underappreciated' CBs in the NFL

The "Good Morning Football" crew highlighted the most underappreciated cornerbacks in the NFL right now and featured 49ers veteran corner ﻿Jason Verrett﻿.

Appearing in 13 games during the 2020 season, Verrett registered 60 total tackles (50 solo), two tackles for loss, seven passes defended and two interceptions. He was recognized as PFF's eighth-highest graded cornerback last season and came in at No. 98 on the analytic site's Top 101 Players of 2020 list.

Watch the full video below. 👇

Quick Hits

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿Trent Williams﻿ was the highest graded tackle in the NFL last season with only 19 total pressures allowed.

--

While speaking on NFL Total Access, Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson reviewed why he thinks the 49ers could top the NFC West in 2021.

--

¿Alguna vez te has preguntado qué formas geométricas se encuentran en el estadio Levi's®? Obtén más información sobre la geometría y los ángulos en el juego de fútbol Americano en parte 2 del Playbook Digital en español de 49ers EDU. Más información >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Players Return to the Field for Phase Two

Check out some of the best images from the team's practice during Phase Two of the 2021 offseason program.

2021 49ers
1 / 56

2021 49ers

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
2 / 56

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, WR Deebo Samuel
3 / 56

DL Arik Armstead, WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
4 / 56

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
5 / 56

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Defense
6 / 56

49ers Defense

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Austin Watkins Jr.
7 / 56

WR Austin Watkins Jr.

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 56

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
9 / 56

T Mike McGlinchey

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
10 / 56

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Jason Verrett, RB Raheem Mostert, LB Dre Greenlaw
11 / 56

CB Jason Verrett, RB Raheem Mostert, LB Dre Greenlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
12 / 56

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
13 / 56

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
14 / 56

DL Samson Ebukam

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
15 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Richie James
16 / 56

WR Richie James

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
17 / 56

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
18 / 56

RB Trey Sermon

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
19 / 56

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Meg Williams/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
20 / 56

DT Javon Kinlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
21 / 56

OL Aaron Banks

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Austin Proehl
22 / 56

WR Austin Proehl

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
23 / 56

RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arden Key
24 / 56

DL Arden Key

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Kevin White
25 / 56

WR Kevin White

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
26 / 56

RB Elijah Mitchell

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
27 / 56

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
28 / 56

DL Jordan Willis

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
29 / 56

RB Trey Sermon

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
30 / 56

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
31 / 56

DB Jimmie Ward

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Travis Benjamin
32 / 56

WR Travis Benjamin

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Wayne Gallman, T Mike McGlinchey
33 / 56

RB Wayne Gallman, T Mike McGlinchey

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Kentavius Street
34 / 56

DL Kentavius Street

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
35 / 56

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Defense
36 / 56

49ers Defense

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Jason Verrett
37 / 56

CB Jason Verrett

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Corbin Kaufusi
38 / 56

OL Corbin Kaufusi

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
39 / 56

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
40 / 56

DT Javon Kinlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, OL Daniel Brunskill, OT Justin Skule
41 / 56

OL Colton McKivitz, OL Daniel Brunskill, OT Justin Skule

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
42 / 56

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Meg Williams/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
43 / 56

DT Javon Kinlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
44 / 56

T Mike McGlinchey

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Josh Johnson
45 / 56

QB Josh Johnson

Meg Williams/49ers
T Shon Coleman
46 / 56

T Shon Coleman

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst
47 / 56

DL Maurice Hurst

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Richie James
48 / 56

WR Richie James

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
49 / 56

DL Alex Barrett

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
50 / 56

OL Colton McKivitz

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
51 / 56

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Austin Watkins Jr.
52 / 56

WR Austin Watkins Jr.

Meg Williams/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey, OL Jaylon Moore
53 / 56

T Mike McGlinchey, OL Jaylon Moore

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
54 / 56

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Kentavius Street
55 / 56

DL Kentavius Street

Meg Williams/49ers
WR River Cracraft
56 / 56

WR River Cracraft

Meg Williams/49ers
