Morning Report: PFF Places 49ers O-Line in Top 10 in NFL Ranking

Ranking All 32 NFL Offensive Lines

Before the start of the 2021 season, Pro Football Focus is looking at every NFL roster to break down the strenghts and weaknesses of each position group. Looking at the offensive line, the analytic's site noted that the 49ers O-line, which placed No. 9 in PFF's season-ending ranking, has remained mostly intact and John Lynch and Co. brought in players through free agency and the draft to bolster the lineup. Coming in at No. 9, here's what PFF had to say about San Francisco's season outlook.

"﻿Trent Williams showed no rust after missing 2019 and finished with the highest grade among tackles in 2020 (91.9). It's the third time Williams has graded at the top of his position, with his previous best finishes coming in 2013 and 2016. He is the best run-blocking tackle in the game and allowed only 19 pressures on 562 pass-blocking attempts last year.

"Right tackle Mike McGlinchey is right there with Williams in the run game, as his 91.3 run-blocking grade ranked second last season. Since entering the league in 2018, McGlinchey has the third-highest percentage of positively graded run blocks, but he ranks just 35th in pass-blocking grade.

"Left guard Laken Tomlinson is coming off a career-high 78.8 overall grade, 10th-best at the position. He'd posted consistent 66.0 to 69.0 grades in his three previous years as a starter with the 49ers, and his best work came as a run blocker, where he earned an 80.9 grade.

"The other guard spot is a question mark. Second-rounder Aaron Banks is the favorite to win the job, though. He is a big-bodied guard who posted a mid-level run-blocking grade on zone runs in his Notre Dame career.

"There's a new look at center, as well, as Alex Mack reunites with head coach Kyle Shanahan. Mack is an outstanding zone blocker and a great scheme fit, but he's coming off the lowest grade of his career (65.9). He may not be able to handle power players as he once could, but if Shanahan can tap into Mack's strengths, there could be a huge payoff."