Morning Report: PFF Anticipates Larger Role for Deebo Samuel in 2021

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, July 13.
New and Notable
Wide Receivers Primed for Bigger Roles in 2021
As the season inches closer, Pro Football Focus lead NFL analyst Sam Monson evaluated the wide receivers he thinks could have breakout roles in 2021. Along with wideouts like Tampa Bay Buccaneers Antonio Brown, Las Vegas Raiders Henry Ruggs III and Green Bay Packers Allen Lazard, Monson targeted 49ers third-year receiver Deebo Samuel as a potential candidate to take on a larger role this season.
"Injuries have robbed fans of seeing what a fully-fledged Samuel is really capable of within the 49ers offense, but the addition of Brandon Aiyuk last offseason will only help, as will George Kittle's return to fitness.
"Samuel was only targeted 44 times last year, but he turned those looks into a PFF receiving grade of 81.1, the best among 49ers wide receivers. He was the only one of those receivers to average more than 2.00 yards per route run, and he was a full half-yard per route clear of the next-closest player.
"Of course, Samuel also takes designed carries and poses a serious rushing threat on top of the work he can do as a receiver. In total, he broke 11 tackles on 41 touches across the healthy snaps he was able to play, but that represented just 305 snaps of offense. There is no reason why a healthy Samuel won't come out of this season with at least twice that volume of playing time, and that means fireworks both for him and the 49ers offense."
What Do the 49ers Rookies Know About The Bay?
In the first episode of the 49ers Meet the Rookies series, presented by Zenni, the team's rookie class discussed a few of the things they are looking forward to after moving to the Bay Area. Watch the full video below. 👇
49ers to Host Job Fair for Gameday Employment Opportunities
In preparation for the NFL season, the 49ers and Levi's® Stadium are hiring new employees to fill open positions with gameday-related departments and service partners. As the 49ers continue their preparations to welcome fans back in full capacity this fall, now is the perfect time to apply for a gameday position and contribute to the award-winning fan experience at Levi's® Stadium.
The "Playmaker Job Fair" will provide opportunities to learn about the various jobs available. The job fair will involve all gameday employment departments including janitorial/housekeeping, retail, parking, security, concessions and more. Applicants must be 18 years or older.
Meet hiring managers at Levi's® Stadium from 10am-2pm PT on Saturday, July 17th. Parking is available in Red Lot 1. Enter the job fair through Michael Mina's at Gate F.
Applications are currently open online at 49ers.com/employment.
SAP Stat Zone
According to Pro Football Focus, no fullback has more yards, receptions or touchdowns than Kyle Juszczyk over the last two seasons.
--
Raheem Mostert is second in the NFL to only Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson with 5.5 yards per carry over the past two seasons (including postseason), per Pro Football Focus.
In the Community
Since 1991, the 49ers Foundation has invested more than $50 million back into historically underserved Bay Area communities in support of its commitment to remain faithful to the next generation. Through its direct service programs, 49ers EDU presented by Chevron and 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank, legacy beneficiaries and support from the Faithful, the 49ers Foundation has helped to level the playing field for more than 500,000 youth over the past 30 years. Learn more about the Foundation's 30th Anniversary and their upcoming events at 49ers.com/30.