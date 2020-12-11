Presented by

Morning Report: Catching Up with Patrick Willis and Joe Staley, How to Watch #WASvsSF

Dec 11, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, December 11.

New and Notable

Ways to Watch

The San Francisco 49ers host the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, December 13. Click here for all the ways to follow the game.

For more information about this week's game, go to 49ers.com/gameinfo.

Week 14 Fantasy Football Primer

While Deebo Samuel is a wild card while dealing with a foot injury (reportedly unrelated to the Jones fracture, thankfully), Brandon Aiyuk has a touchdown or at least 75 receiving yards in each of the last five games he's played, including seeing 33 targets over the last three contests. Aiyuk is once again going to be a big part of San Francisco's offense Sunday, and the impressive rookie wideout should have his way with Kendall Fuller and company, making him a top-20 fantasy WR and a must-start this week. Read More >>>

Start Listening

You've Got Mail Presented by Manscaped

Pro Bowl, All-Pro alums Joe Staley and Patrick Willis stopped by to reminisce about their playing days in San Francisco, shared their favorite memories in red and gold and remembered Alex Smith's career ahead of Washington's Week 14 contest against the 49ers.

Listen Now: 49ers.com | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

49ers Unscripted Presented by Microsoft Surface

﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ discussed his road from being an undrafted free agent to a key piece of the 49ers offense, the mentality of the team in the final four games of the season, how Adrian Peterson influenced his career and his Mount Rushmore of NFL running backs.

Listen Now: 49ers.com | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Quick Hits

Aunque los San Francisco 49ers tienen una marca de cinco ganados y siete perdidos después de perder en contra de los Buffalo Bills en el juego de domingo por la noche, San Francisco está a un juego detrás de Minnesota Vikings y Arizona Cardinals entrando al encuentro de la semana 14 en contra de Washington Football Team. Lee Mas >>>

--

For his storied impact in the community and embodying what it means to be Faithful to The Bay, the 49ers recognized ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ as their 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, presented by Nationwide. Watch Armstead's family and friends surprise him with the news. 👇

--

The 49ers Foundation Gameday Sweepstakes presented by Black Oak Casino gives the Faithful a chance to win unique 49ers prizes! All proceeds support the 49ers Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth. Check out this week's sweepstakes for the chance to win a bobblehead quad at 49ers.com/sweepstakes.

Say Cheese

49ers Players Continue Practices in Arizona in Preparation for Week 14 vs. Washington

Check out some of the best photos from this week's practices as the 49ers prepare for their upcoming matchup against the Washington Football Team, presented by SAP.

2020 49ers
1 / 37

2020 49ers

LB Fred Warner
2 / 37

LB Fred Warner

WR Kendrick Bourne
3 / 37

WR Kendrick Bourne

DL Arik Armstead
4 / 37

DL Arik Armstead

WR Trent Taylor
5 / 37

WR Trent Taylor

T Trent Williams, OL Laken Tomlinson
6 / 37

T Trent Williams, OL Laken Tomlinson

LB Dre Greenlaw
7 / 37

LB Dre Greenlaw

QB Nick Mullens
8 / 37

QB Nick Mullens

LB Joe Walker
9 / 37

LB Joe Walker

OL Hroniss Grasu
10 / 37

OL Hroniss Grasu

49ers Defense
11 / 37

49ers Defense

LB Fred Warner
12 / 37

LB Fred Warner

RB Austin Walter
13 / 37

RB Austin Walter

LB Dre Greenlaw
14 / 37

LB Dre Greenlaw

WR River Cracraft
15 / 37

WR River Cracraft

QB C.J. Beathard
16 / 37

QB C.J. Beathard

CB K'Waun Williams
17 / 37

CB K'Waun Williams

T Mike McGlinchey
18 / 37

T Mike McGlinchey

DT Javon Kinlaw
19 / 37

DT Javon Kinlaw

WR River Cracraft
20 / 37

WR River Cracraft

TE Chase Harrell, S Marcell Harris
21 / 37

TE Chase Harrell, S Marcell Harris

DL Alex Barrett
22 / 37

DL Alex Barrett

DL Kentavius Street, DT Javon Kinlaw
23 / 37

DL Kentavius Street, DT Javon Kinlaw

CB Jason Verrett
24 / 37

CB Jason Verrett

2020 49ers
25 / 37

2020 49ers

LB Dre Greenlaw
26 / 37

LB Dre Greenlaw

TE Daniel Helm
27 / 37

TE Daniel Helm

DL Arik Armstead
28 / 37

DL Arik Armstead

DB Tarvarius Moore
29 / 37

DB Tarvarius Moore

DL Arik Armstead, DT Javon Kinlaw
30 / 37

DL Arik Armstead, DT Javon Kinlaw

CB Richard Sherman
31 / 37

CB Richard Sherman

DB Jimmie Ward
32 / 37

DB Jimmie Ward

TE Ross Dwelley
33 / 37

TE Ross Dwelley

CB Richard Sherman
34 / 37

CB Richard Sherman

QB Josh Johnson
35 / 37

QB Josh Johnson

CB Dontae Johnson
36 / 37

CB Dontae Johnson

2020 49ers
37 / 37

2020 49ers

