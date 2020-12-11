Morning Report: Catching Up with Patrick Willis and Joe Staley, How to Watch #WASvsSF

Good Morning Faithful,
The San Francisco 49ers host the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, December 13. Click here for all the ways to follow the game.
Week 14 Fantasy Football Primer
While Deebo Samuel is a wild card while dealing with a foot injury (reportedly unrelated to the Jones fracture, thankfully), Brandon Aiyuk has a touchdown or at least 75 receiving yards in each of the last five games he's played, including seeing 33 targets over the last three contests. Aiyuk is once again going to be a big part of San Francisco's offense Sunday, and the impressive rookie wideout should have his way with Kendall Fuller and company, making him a top-20 fantasy WR and a must-start this week. Read More >>>
Pro Bowl, All-Pro alums Joe Staley and Patrick Willis stopped by to reminisce about their playing days in San Francisco, shared their favorite memories in red and gold and remembered Alex Smith's career ahead of Washington's Week 14 contest against the 49ers.
Jeff Wilson Jr. discussed his road from being an undrafted free agent to a key piece of the 49ers offense, the mentality of the team in the final four games of the season, how Adrian Peterson influenced his career and his Mount Rushmore of NFL running backs.
Aunque los San Francisco 49ers tienen una marca de cinco ganados y siete perdidos después de perder en contra de los Buffalo Bills en el juego de domingo por la noche, San Francisco está a un juego detrás de Minnesota Vikings y Arizona Cardinals entrando al encuentro de la semana 14 en contra de Washington Football Team. Lee Mas >>>
For his storied impact in the community and embodying what it means to be Faithful to The Bay, the 49ers recognized Arik Armstead as their 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, presented by Nationwide. Watch Armstead's family and friends surprise him with the news. 👇
