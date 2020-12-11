Morning Report: Catching Up with Patrick Willis and Joe Staley, How to Watch #WASvsSF

Week 14 Fantasy Football Primer

While Deebo Samuel is a wild card while dealing with a foot injury (reportedly unrelated to the Jones fracture, thankfully), Brandon Aiyuk has a touchdown or at least 75 receiving yards in each of the last five games he's played, including seeing 33 targets over the last three contests. Aiyuk is once again going to be a big part of San Francisco's offense Sunday, and the impressive rookie wideout should have his way with Kendall Fuller and company, making him a top-20 fantasy WR and a must-start this week. Read More >>>