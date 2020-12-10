Ways to Watch and Listen to Washington Football Team vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 14

Dec 10, 2020 at 12:45 PM

The San Francisco 49ers host the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, December 13. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

FOX | 1:25 pm PT
Broadcasters: Chris Myers (Play-by-Play), Greg Jennings (Color Analyst) and Jen Hale (Sideline Reporter)

Watch on 49ers.com or the Official 49ers App

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on mobile devices (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2020 regular season game live.

For more ways to watch, click here.

HOW TO LISTEN

U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network

The 49ers flagship stations include KNBR 680 and KSAN 107.7 The Bone. In addition to full game day coverage that includes a comprehensive live three-hour pregame show each week and full post game coverage following each game broadcast, KNBR 680 and KSAN 107.7 The Bone will air unprecedented week-long coverage of the 49ers from training camp through the NFL playoffs to provide the most extensive up-to-the-minute coverage in the area.

Click here for a map of the 2020 49ers Radio Network.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Ramirez will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Ramirez. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

PREGAME PROGRAMMING

At 9:00 am PT, NBC Sports Bay Area will air 49ers Pregame Live presented by Toyota, the Bay Area's only live, locally-produced 49ers pregame show, featuring the very latest game day news, player updates, along with detailed player match-up breakdowns and accompanying analysis.

Tune in to the 49ers Countdown to Kickoff for a virtual pregame party with live coverage of player warmups in-stadium, alumni interviews, matchup analysis and more hosted by Keiana Martin and former 49ers legend Keena Turner. Tune in on the 49ers YouTube, 49ers.com and the 49ers app starting at 12:15 pm PT.
Download the 49ers Official App: iOS | Android

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

Matchups: 33

Series Record: 49ers lead the series 21-11-1

49ers Home Record vs. Washington: 49ers lead series 12-3-1

First Meeting: 11/16/52, 49ers won 23-17

Last Meeting: 10/20/19, 49ers won 9-0

FOLLOW

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

Related Content

news

DL Arik Armstead Named 49ers Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Presented by Nationwide

Fans are encouraged to vote on Twitter using #WPMOYChallenge and mentioning or tagging Armstead.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy G, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Other 49ers Players

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, roster news and injury updates.
news

K'Waun Williams Returns to Practice, Deebo Samuel Lands on Injury Report

Kyle Shanahan provided injury updates on the 49ers heading into their first practice in advance of Week 14's matchup against Washington.
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco promoted Tony Bergstrom to the active roster and added two to the practice squad. 

Advertising