Morning Report: Nick Bosa Looking to 'Come Back Better' in 2021

Jul 30, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, July 30.

New and Notable

49ers Defense Has a Day; Observations from Day 2 of #49ersCamp

Thursday kicked off the second practice of 49ers training camp as San Francisco's defense had a strong showing on the day. While the defense is still awaiting their first takeaway of camp, there were still plenty of highlight plays from members of San Francisco's secondary. Following practice defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans even commented on the defense's energy, noting its improvement in Day 2. Here are a few observations from the session.

Nick Bosa Says He's Trending Towards a 'Week 1 Start'

On Tuesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the news of three key players who are scheduled to make unbarred returns to the field: Dee Ford﻿, Jalen Hurd and defensive standout, Nick Bosa﻿.

Just as significant is the fact that, barring any setbacks, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year plans to be on the field when the 49ers open the season on Sept. 12 against the Detroit Lions.

"I looked at the schedule. But I knew (since) it was an early injury that I, for the most part, would probably be ready to go for Week 1. And everything right now is trending towards that," Bosa told the media on Thursday.

Read More >>>

Quick Hits

During the latest episode of the 49ers You've Got Mail podcast, Voice of the 49ers Greg Papa evaluated several training camp battles, including quarterback, wide receiver and safety, previewed the depth of the 49ers roster heading into 2021 and gave his expectations of San Francisco's success amid a gritty NFC West division.

Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

--

While speaking to the media on Thursday, Trey Lance reviewed his first two practices of training camp, discussed learning under ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ and spoke about building chemistry with the 49ers receivers. Watch the full video below. 👇

--

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ was the second-highest graded rookie receiver in 2020 with a grade of 80.8. He trailed only Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson in overall and receiving grades.

Say Cheese

Top Images from Day 2 of 49ers Training Camp 📸

Take a look at the best photos from the second practice of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.

49ers Quarterbacks
1 / 72

49ers Quarterbacks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
2 / 72

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
3 / 72

WR Trent Sherfield

Meg Williams/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
4 / 72

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Kevin White
5 / 72

WR Kevin White

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, CB Jason Verrett
6 / 72

WR Deebo Samuel, CB Jason Verrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Jared Mayden, WR Austin Watkins Jr.
7 / 72

S Jared Mayden, WR Austin Watkins Jr.

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 72

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
9 / 72

T Trent Williams

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, TE George Kittle
10 / 72

DL Arik Armstead, TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, RB Trey Sermon
11 / 72

S Talanoa Hufanga, RB Trey Sermon

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
12 / 72

DL Nick Bosa

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
13 / 72

RB Raheem Mostert

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Dee Ford
14 / 72

DL Dee Ford

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Defense
15 / 72

49ers Defense

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Wayne Gallman II
16 / 72

RB Wayne Gallman II

Meg Williams/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
17 / 72

DT Javon Kinlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
18 / 72

RB Trey Sermon

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
19 / 72

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Anthony Zettel
20 / 72

DT Anthony Zettel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
21 / 72

RB JaMycal Hasty

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, LB Justin Hilliard
22 / 72

RB Elijah Mitchell, LB Justin Hilliard

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
23 / 72

DL D.J. Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
C Alex Mack, OL Dakoda Shepley
24 / 72

C Alex Mack, OL Dakoda Shepley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams, S Tony Jefferson
25 / 72

CB K'Waun Williams, S Tony Jefferson

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Nate Sudfeld, OL Colton McKivitz
26 / 72

QB Nate Sudfeld, OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
27 / 72

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
28 / 72

RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
29 / 72

DL D.J. Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
30 / 72

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Bennie Fowler
31 / 72

WR Bennie Fowler

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle, C Alex Mack
32 / 72

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle, C Alex Mack

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
33 / 72

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Josh Rosen, LB Justin Hilliard, RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Wayne Gallman II
34 / 72

QB Josh Rosen, LB Justin Hilliard, RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Wayne Gallman II

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
35 / 72

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
36 / 72

RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
S Kai Nacua, S Tony Jefferson
37 / 72

S Kai Nacua, S Tony Jefferson

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
38 / 72

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst
39 / 72

DL Maurice Hurst

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Justin Hilliard
40 / 72

LB Justin Hilliard

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
41 / 72

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
42 / 72

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Darrion Daniels, DT Javon Kinlaw
43 / 72

DL Darrion Daniels, DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Bennie Fowler
44 / 72

WR Bennie Fowler

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
45 / 72

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jonas Griffith
46 / 72

LB Jonas Griffith

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
47 / 72

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tony Jefferson, WR Deebo Samuel
48 / 72

S Tony Jefferson, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arden Key
49 / 72

DL Arden Key

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
50 / 72

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
51 / 72

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Elijah Sullivan, S Marcell Harris
52 / 72

LB Elijah Sullivan, S Marcell Harris

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
53 / 72

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Zach Kerr
54 / 72

DL Zach Kerr

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
55 / 72

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst, DL Arik Armstead
56 / 72

DL Maurice Hurst, DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
57 / 72

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
2021 49ers
58 / 72

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Anthony Zettel
59 / 72

DT Anthony Zettel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
60 / 72

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
61 / 72

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Wayne Gallman II
62 / 72

RB Wayne Gallman II

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Dee Ford, DL Maurice Hurst
63 / 72

DL Dee Ford, DL Maurice Hurst

Meg Williams/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
64 / 72

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
65 / 72

DL D.J. Jones

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
66 / 72

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Mark Fields II
67 / 72

CB Mark Fields II

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DE Eddie Yarbrough
68 / 72

DE Eddie Yarbrough

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Nsimba Webster
69 / 72

WR Nsimba Webster

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Quarterbacks
70 / 72

49ers Quarterbacks

Meg Williams/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
71 / 72

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
72 / 72

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
