Morning Report: Nick Bosa Looking to 'Come Back Better' in 2021

49ers Defense Has a Day; Observations from Day 2 of #49ersCamp

Thursday kicked off the second practice of 49ers training camp as San Francisco's defense had a strong showing on the day. While the defense is still awaiting their first takeaway of camp, there were still plenty of highlight plays from members of San Francisco's secondary. Following practice defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans even commented on the defense's energy, noting its improvement in Day 2. Here are a few observations from the session.