Morning Report: Nick Bosa Looking to 'Come Back Better' in 2021

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, July 30.
New and Notable
49ers Defense Has a Day; Observations from Day 2 of #49ersCamp
Thursday kicked off the second practice of 49ers training camp as San Francisco's defense had a strong showing on the day. While the defense is still awaiting their first takeaway of camp, there were still plenty of highlight plays from members of San Francisco's secondary. Following practice defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans even commented on the defense's energy, noting its improvement in Day 2. Here are a few observations from the session.
Nick Bosa Says He's Trending Towards a 'Week 1 Start'
On Tuesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the news of three key players who are scheduled to make unbarred returns to the field: Dee Ford, Jalen Hurd and defensive standout, Nick Bosa.
Just as significant is the fact that, barring any setbacks, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year plans to be on the field when the 49ers open the season on Sept. 12 against the Detroit Lions.
"I looked at the schedule. But I knew (since) it was an early injury that I, for the most part, would probably be ready to go for Week 1. And everything right now is trending towards that," Bosa told the media on Thursday.
Read More >>>
Quick Hits
During the latest episode of the 49ers You've Got Mail podcast, Voice of the 49ers Greg Papa evaluated several training camp battles, including quarterback, wide receiver and safety, previewed the depth of the 49ers roster heading into 2021 and gave his expectations of San Francisco's success amid a gritty NFC West division.
Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
--
While speaking to the media on Thursday, Trey Lance reviewed his first two practices of training camp, discussed learning under Jimmy Garoppolo and spoke about building chemistry with the 49ers receivers. Watch the full video below. 👇
--
According to Pro Football Focus, Brandon Aiyuk was the second-highest graded rookie receiver in 2020 with a grade of 80.8. He trailed only Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson in overall and receiving grades.
Say Cheese
Take a look at the best photos from the second practice of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.