Nick Bosa Says He's Trending Towards a 'Week 1 Start'

Jul 29, 2021 at 06:18 PM

The San Francisco 49ers certainly received a jolt of good news ahead of the start of training camp. On Tuesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the news of three key players who are scheduled to make unbarred returns to the field: Dee Ford﻿, Jalen Hurd and defensive standout, Nick Bosa﻿.

Just as significant is the fact that, barring any setbacks, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year plans to be on the field when the 49ers open the season on Sept. 12 against the Detroit Lions.

"I looked at the schedule. But I knew (since) it was an early injury that I, for the most part, would probably be ready to go for Week 1. And everything right now is trending towards that," Bosa told the media on Thursday.

The play and presence of a player like Bosa isn't necessarily easy to replace. Bosa was dominant in his first year in San Francisco. The edge rusher racked up a record-setting season where he registered 9.0 sacks, the fourth-most by a 49ers rookie since 1982, along with 47 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries through 16 games. He was graded as the third-best edge defender in the entire league, regardless of experience by Pro Football Focus.

Expected to build off of his historic performance, Bosa's sophomore campaign was interrupted following a season-ending ACL tear in Week 2 of 2020.

Since, Bosa has been rehabbing under the guidance of his doctor and the 49ers staff, and appears to be in-line for a timely recovery. Ahead of camp, Bosa passed his physical and was cleared to return to return to the field.

"Since I've been out here, (my knee has) responded amazing. We're going to take it slow, but I'm very encouraged," Bosa said on Thursday. "I'm pretty patient with it. I know it was a big injury but it's going to pay off taking it slow… I'm very confident in how I'm going to feel out there on the field this year."

His return to practice was anything but an easy road for the defensive lineman. Despite suffering two season-ending injuries during his time at Ohio State (groin, torn ACL), coming off of the high of his record-breaking first year in the NFL wasn't just a physical struggle, but mental as well.

"(It's) always a really tough time when you come off 2019 and you're on the top of the world and then start off well in your next season and it's all taken away really quick. And it was tough," Bosa said. "Mentally it's really rough and when your body feels terrible your mind kind of goes to that place, but I had my mom and brother taking care of me.

"As my body started to feel better, my mind followed. And then once you're walking around and working out, all I really know how to do is work hard. Once you get past the initial pain of it then there's really no other option but to come back better."

For precautionary measures, the 49ers are easing Bosa, who is just 10 months removed from injury, back into the fold. Shanahan alluded to limiting Bosa to just individual drills at the start of camp before re-acclimating him into full speed team drills.

One of the benefits of returning to the field during camp is Bosa's opportunity to line up again across from San Francisco's Pro Bowl left tackle, Trent Williams﻿. The back-and-forth battle between two of the league's elite was one of the marquee events of last year's camp. For Williams, who was returning to the field after missing the entire 2019 campaign, Bosa was the perfect litmus test for the offensive lineman's comeback. This time around, it's the ideal barometer for the defensive lineman.

"You won't really know how (my knee) responds until you take a real rep and have a big offensive lineman pushing on you and all that stuff," Bosa continued. "So, we're trying to simulate it as much as possible right now and my body's responding really well. So, once I get out there and go against Trent a few times, I think it'll be a pretty quick confidence boost.

"You really wouldn't want to have it any other way than practicing against the best so that it prepares you well for Sundays."

Top Images from Day 2 of 49ers Training Camp 📸

Take a look at the best photos from the second practice of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.

49ers Quarterbacks
1 / 72

49ers Quarterbacks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
2 / 72

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
3 / 72

WR Trent Sherfield

Meg Williams/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
4 / 72

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Kevin White
5 / 72

WR Kevin White

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, CB Jason Verrett
6 / 72

WR Deebo Samuel, CB Jason Verrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Jared Mayden, WR Austin Watkins Jr.
7 / 72

S Jared Mayden, WR Austin Watkins Jr.

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 72

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
9 / 72

T Trent Williams

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, TE George Kittle
10 / 72

DL Arik Armstead, TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, RB Trey Sermon
11 / 72

S Talanoa Hufanga, RB Trey Sermon

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
12 / 72

DL Nick Bosa

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
13 / 72

RB Raheem Mostert

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Dee Ford
14 / 72

DL Dee Ford

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Defense
15 / 72

49ers Defense

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Wayne Gallman II
16 / 72

RB Wayne Gallman II

Meg Williams/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
17 / 72

DT Javon Kinlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
18 / 72

RB Trey Sermon

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
19 / 72

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Anthony Zettel
20 / 72

DT Anthony Zettel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
21 / 72

RB JaMycal Hasty

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, LB Justin Hilliard
22 / 72

RB Elijah Mitchell, LB Justin Hilliard

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
23 / 72

DL D.J. Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
C Alex Mack, OL Dakoda Shepley
24 / 72

C Alex Mack, OL Dakoda Shepley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams, S Tony Jefferson
25 / 72

CB K'Waun Williams, S Tony Jefferson

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Nate Sudfeld, OL Colton McKivitz
26 / 72

QB Nate Sudfeld, OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
27 / 72

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
28 / 72

RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
29 / 72

DL D.J. Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
30 / 72

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Bennie Fowler
31 / 72

WR Bennie Fowler

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle, C Alex Mack
32 / 72

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle, C Alex Mack

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
33 / 72

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Josh Rosen, LB Justin Hilliard, RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Wayne Gallman II
34 / 72

QB Josh Rosen, LB Justin Hilliard, RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Wayne Gallman II

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
35 / 72

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
36 / 72

RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
S Kai Nacua, S Tony Jefferson
37 / 72

S Kai Nacua, S Tony Jefferson

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
38 / 72

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst
39 / 72

DL Maurice Hurst

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Justin Hilliard
40 / 72

LB Justin Hilliard

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
41 / 72

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
42 / 72

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Darrion Daniels, DT Javon Kinlaw
43 / 72

DL Darrion Daniels, DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Bennie Fowler
44 / 72

WR Bennie Fowler

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
45 / 72

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jonas Griffith
46 / 72

LB Jonas Griffith

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
47 / 72

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tony Jefferson, WR Deebo Samuel
48 / 72

S Tony Jefferson, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arden Key
49 / 72

DL Arden Key

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
50 / 72

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
51 / 72

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Elijah Sullivan, S Marcell Harris
52 / 72

LB Elijah Sullivan, S Marcell Harris

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
53 / 72

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Zach Kerr
54 / 72

DL Zach Kerr

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
55 / 72

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst, DL Arik Armstead
56 / 72

DL Maurice Hurst, DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
57 / 72

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
2021 49ers
58 / 72

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Anthony Zettel
59 / 72

DT Anthony Zettel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
60 / 72

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
61 / 72

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Wayne Gallman II
62 / 72

RB Wayne Gallman II

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Dee Ford, DL Maurice Hurst
63 / 72

DL Dee Ford, DL Maurice Hurst

Meg Williams/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
64 / 72

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
65 / 72

DL D.J. Jones

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
66 / 72

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Mark Fields II
67 / 72

CB Mark Fields II

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DE Eddie Yarbrough
68 / 72

DE Eddie Yarbrough

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Nsimba Webster
69 / 72

WR Nsimba Webster

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Quarterbacks
70 / 72

49ers Quarterbacks

Meg Williams/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
71 / 72

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
72 / 72

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

49ers Defense Has a Day; Observations from Day 2 of #49ersCamp

Looking at some of the top plays and takeaways from the 49ers second practice of training camp.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the Start of 49ers Training Camp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Mohamed Sanu Bringing Leadership (and Playmaking) to 49ers Offense

Sanu is bringing a familiar presence to the 49ers receiving corps in 2021.
news

Observations from the 49ers First Training Camp Practice of 2021

Recapping the 49ers first training camp practice of the season and who stood out during Wednesday's session.
Advertising