Morning Report: NFL Power Rankings, How to Watch #SFvsNE

NFL Power Rankings
Despite a rocky start to the 2020 season, the 49ers are ranked 10th on Pro Football Focus' latest power rankings. All four NFC West teams made the Top 15, with three (49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams) landing in the Top 10. Heading into Week 7, here's where San Francisco sits.
PFF's Week 7 Power Rankings
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Baltimore Ravens
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tennessee Titans
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Green Bay Packers
- New Orleans Saints
- Los Angeles Rams
- San Francisco 49ers
Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers at Patriots
The 49ers will return to the East Coast after a three-game homestand to take on the New England Patriots at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, October 25 at Gillette Stadium. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
For more information about this week's game, go to 49ers.com/gameinfo.
During Thusday's press conference, Robert Saleh reviewed the 49ers Week 7 matchup at Gillette Stadium, broke down how the Patriots have used Cam Newton in the offense and praised Arik Armstead, Fred Warner and Jason Verrett for their leadership and work ethic. Watch the full video below. 👇
Los San Francisco 49ers regresaron a la senda de la victoria el domingo pasado al vencer 24 a 16 a sus rivales de división, Los Ángeles Rams para la semana 6. San Francisco tienen actualmente una marca de 3 ganados y 3 perdidos en lo que va de la temporada y se perfilan para disputar enfrentamientos consecutivos en la carretera empezando este domingo en contra de los New England Patriots. Lee Mas >>>
Say Cheese
Check out some of the best shots from Wednesday's practice as players prepare for Week 7.