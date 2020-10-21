Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers at Patriots Week 7

The 49ers will return to the East Coast after a three-game homestand to take on the New England Patriots at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, October 25 at Gillette Stadium. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
HOW TO WATCH
Watch the Game on TV
CBS | 1:25 pm PT
Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (Play-by-Play), Tony Romo (Color Analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (Sideline Reporter)
Watch on 49ers.com or the Official 49ers App
Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on mobile devices (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.
Connected TV Devices: The NFL app (requires TV provider login).
NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2020 regular season game live.
TV Map: See where the 49ers vs. Patriots matchup will be available via local CBS stations courtesy of 506sports.com.
HOW TO LISTEN
U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network
The 49ers flagship stations include KNBR 680 and KSAN 107.7 The Bone. In addition to full game day coverage that includes a comprehensive live three-hour pregame show each week and full post game coverage following each game broadcast, KNBR 680, KGO 810 and KSAN 107.7 The Bone will air unprecedented week-long coverage of the 49ers from training camp through the NFL playoffs to provide the most extensive up-to-the-minute coverage in the area.
Click here for a map of the 2020 49ers Radio Network.
Spanish Radio Network
The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Ramirez will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Ramirez. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.
PREGAME PROGRAMMING
At 9:00 am PT, NBC Sports Bay Area will air 49ers Pregame Live presented by Toyota, the Bay Area's only live, locally-produced 49ers pregame show, featuring the very latest game day news, player updates, along with detailed player match-up breakdowns and accompanying analysis.
ABOUT THE MATCHUP
Matchups: 13
Series Record: 49ers lead the series 8-5
49ers Away Record vs. Patriots: 49ers lead the series 4-3
First Meeting: 10/31/1971, 49ers won 27-10
Last Meeting: 11/20/2016, Patriots won 30-17