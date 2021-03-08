Morning Report: NFL Invites 323 Draft Prospects to Participate in Modified Combine

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, March 8.
New and Notable
2021 NFL Scouting Combine: Full List of Invited Prospects
The NFL released the list of players invited to the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine last week. A total of 323 draft prospects are invited to participate in this year's combine, which will take on a different format amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike years prior, there will be no in-person workouts. Instead, any workouts will take place on individual pro days on college campuses.
Here's a breakdown of the invitees by position:
Quarterback: 13
Running Backs: 25
Wide Receivers: 50
Tight End: 19
Offensive Line: 56
Defensive Line: 52
Linebacker: 32
Defensive Back: 67
Specialist: 9
Roster News
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday that the team has signed tight end Ross Dwelley and safety Marcell Harris to one-year extensions. Additionally, the team declined the 2021 contract option for linebacker Mark Nzeocha.
Dwelley (6-5, 235) appeared in all 16 games (nine starts) in 2020 and registered career highs in receptions (19) and receiving yards (245) to go along with one receiving touchdown. He also added three tackles on special teams. Harris (6-0, 215) saw action in a career-high 16 games (four starts) last season and finished with 29 tackles, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He also registered a team-high nine tackles and one fumble recovery on special teams.
Mark Your Calendars
Join the 49ers on International Women's Day for a panel featuring senior team reporter Keiana Martin, pro personnel analyst Salli Clavelle and player engagement coordinator Shelby Soltau as they discuss their roles in the organization.
Register Now >>>