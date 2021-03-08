Morning Report: NFL Invites 323 Draft Prospects to Participate in Modified Combine

Roster News

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday that the team has signed tight end Ross Dwelley and safety Marcell Harris to one-year extensions. Additionally, the team declined the 2021 contract option for linebacker Mark Nzeocha.

Dwelley (6-5, 235) appeared in all 16 games (nine starts) in 2020 and registered career highs in receptions (19) and receiving yards (245) to go along with one receiving touchdown. He also added three tackles on special teams. Harris (6-0, 215) saw action in a career-high 16 games (four starts) last season and finished with 29 tackles, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He also registered a team-high nine tackles and one fumble recovery on special teams.