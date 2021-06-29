Morning Report: NFL.com's All-Under-25 Team

Jun 29, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, June 29.

New and Notable

2021 All-Under-25 Team

Around the NFL writer Nick Shook compiled a roster of the top players under 25 years old heading into the 2021 season. To be eligible, players must be younger than 25 years old on September 9, the day the season kicks off. Landing on the team were 49ers defensive standouts ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ and ﻿Fred Warner﻿. Here's what Shook had to say:

Edge: ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ (Age - 23)
"Like Saquon Barkley, Bosa missed all but two games of the 2020 season with an ACL tear, but his Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign and sky-high potential still stand as a stronger case than others considered (i.e., Brian Burns). Bosa was only the second rookie to post nine or more sacks, 15-plus tackles for loss and 25-plus QB hits since 2006. The other player in that elite club? Von Miller. We expect Bosa to resume his journey in 2021 as the same problem-causing edge rusher who recorded four sacks in the postseason in 2019."

Linebacker: ﻿Fred Warner﻿ (Age - 24)

"Warner is the premier linebacker of this age group, and frankly, it's not all that close between him and the next player on this team. Warner was the only linebacker to make Next Gen Stats' ranking of the top 10 coverage defenders of 2020, posting numbers that were simply freakish for a second-level defender. He had the highest PFF coverage grade among all linebackers (91.1), and the second-highest mark among all players regardless of position. His first-team All-Pro selection was well-deserved."

Mark Your Calendars

After an offseason highlighted with the re-signing of Trent Williams and Kyle Juszczyk to contract extensions and selecting Trey Lance third-overall in the NFL Draft, the 49ers are excited to share exclusive updates on the team and the upcoming season at the 2021 State of the Franchise, presented by Incogmeato.

The only place to watch this annual event live is in the 49ers app. The live stream begins Wednesday, June 30 at 6PM PT.

Learn more at 49ers.com/sotf.

Quick Stats

According to Pro Football Focus, Emmanuel Moseley has allowed the seventh-fewest plays of 15+ yards in the last two years.

Wednesday kicked off the first annual Tight End University (TEU) held in Nashville, Tenn. San Francisco tight end George Kittle teamed up with Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and former Carolina Panthers Greg Olsen to help unite tight ends from around the league in a three-day affair.

The summit was set to focus on technique, film study, on-field drills, rehab and recovery. Kittle said the objective of TEU is to elevate the skill of the position beyond the practice field and to learn successful traits from each of the playmakers in attendance. Read More >>>

📸 Shots from Tight End University

More than 40 tight ends from around the league descended upon Nashville, Tenn. for the inaugural Tight End University (TEU) summit, orchestrated by George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen.

In years where he's played more than 200 snaps, Jason Verrett is the second-highest graded corner in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.

In the Community

49ers Community Day Presented by Pepsi: Backpack Assembly

49ers staff assembled 1,000 backpacks for underserved Oakland students to kick off the team's 8th annual Community Day presented by Pepsi.

