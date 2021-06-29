Morning Report: NFL.com's All-Under-25 Team

2021 All-Under-25 Team

Around the NFL writer Nick Shook compiled a roster of the top players under 25 years old heading into the 2021 season. To be eligible, players must be younger than 25 years old on September 9, the day the season kicks off. Landing on the team were 49ers defensive standouts ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ and ﻿Fred Warner﻿. Here's what Shook had to say:

Edge: ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ (Age - 23)

"Like Saquon Barkley, Bosa missed all but two games of the 2020 season with an ACL tear, but his Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign and sky-high potential still stand as a stronger case than others considered (i.e., Brian Burns). Bosa was only the second rookie to post nine or more sacks, 15-plus tackles for loss and 25-plus QB hits since 2006. The other player in that elite club? Von Miller. We expect Bosa to resume his journey in 2021 as the same problem-causing edge rusher who recorded four sacks in the postseason in 2019."