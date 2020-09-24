Morning Report: Can All Four NFC West Teams Make the Playoffs? According to NFL.com, Maybe

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, September 24.
New and Notable
Jimmy or Nick? Giants Preparing for All Scenarios in Week 3
After suffering a high ankle sprain in the first quarter of the 49ers Week 2 win over the New York Jets, Jimmy Garoppolo is likely to sit out of practice leading up to the team's return to MetLife Stadium on Sunday. This doesn't necessarily mean the quarterback is ruled out for the Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants. "Yeah, I'll be surprised if Jimmy gets back later in the week," Kyle Shanahan told media on Wednesday. "I know he's still pulling to do it, but Nick Mullens' ready to go." Read More >>>
Could all four NFC West teams make the 2020 NFL playoffs?
NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund reviewed the percentage of the rest-of-season simulations in which all four NFC West teams make the playoffs. "At this point, the NFC West is the best division in football -- and it has the best chance to pull off a sweep of the wild-card bids," wrote Frelund. Read More >>>
49ers Practice Report
Did Not Participate
- Tevin Coleman (Knee)
- Dee Ford (Back)
- Jimmy Garoppolo (Ankle)
- Raheem Mostert (Knee)
Limited Participant
- Dre Greenlaw (Quadricep)
- George Kittle (Knee)
Full Participant
- Jason Verrett (Hamstring)
Watch Kyle Shanahan's full media availability below 👇
Quick Hits
The 49ers will stay on the East Coast to take on the New York Giants at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, Sept. 27 at MetLife Stadium. Click here for all the ways to follow the game.
--
According to Pro Football Focus, Jordan Reed has a 90.5 receiving grade through the first two weeks of the season, the second-highest mark in the NFL.
--
Starting today at 12 pm PT, enter to win a signed Joe Montana football at the 49ers Foundation Gameday Sweepstakes presented by Black Oak Casino. Learn more at 49ers.com/digforgold.
Say Cheese
Take a look at the best images from Wednesday's practice as San Francisco shifts its focus to Week 3 and the New York Giants.