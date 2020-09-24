Presented by

Morning Report: Can All Four NFC West Teams Make the Playoffs? According to NFL.com, Maybe

Sep 24, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, September 24.

New and Notable

Jimmy or Nick? Giants Preparing for All Scenarios in Week 3

After suffering a high ankle sprain in the first quarter of the 49ers Week 2 win over the New York Jets, ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ is likely to sit out of practice leading up to the team's return to MetLife Stadium on Sunday. This doesn't necessarily mean the quarterback is ruled out for the Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants. "Yeah, I'll be surprised if Jimmy gets back later in the week," Kyle Shanahan told media on Wednesday. "I know he's still pulling to do it, but ﻿Nick Mullens﻿' ready to go." Read More >>>

Could all four NFC West teams make the 2020 NFL playoffs?

NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund reviewed the percentage of the rest-of-season simulations in which all four NFC West teams make the playoffs. "At this point, the NFC West is the best division in football -- and it has the best chance to pull off a sweep of the wild-card bids," wrote Frelund. Read More >>>

49ers Practice Report

Did Not Participate

Limited Participant

Full Participant

Watch Kyle Shanahan's full media availability below 👇

Quick Hits

The 49ers will stay on the East Coast to take on the New York Giants at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, Sept. 27 at MetLife Stadium. Click here for all the ways to follow the game.

--

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿Jordan Reed﻿ has a 90.5 receiving grade through the first two weeks of the season, the second-highest mark in the NFL.

--

Starting today at 12 pm PT, enter to win a signed Joe Montana football at the 49ers Foundation Gameday Sweepstakes presented by Black Oak Casino. Learn more at 49ers.com/digforgold.

Say Cheese

Top Shots 📸 from 49ers Practice in West Virginia

Take a look at the best images from Wednesday's practice as San Francisco shifts its focus to Week 3 and the New York Giants.

TE George Kittle
1 / 24

TE George Kittle

K Robbie Gould
2 / 24

K Robbie Gould

CB K'Waun Williams
3 / 24

CB K'Waun Williams

WR Brandon Aiyuk
4 / 24

WR Brandon Aiyuk

QB Nick Mullens
5 / 24

QB Nick Mullens

LB Kwon Alexander
6 / 24

LB Kwon Alexander

TE Charlie Woerner
7 / 24

TE Charlie Woerner

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
8 / 24

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

WR Kendrick Bourne
9 / 24

WR Kendrick Bourne

DB Jimmie Ward
10 / 24

DB Jimmie Ward

TE George Kittle
11 / 24

TE George Kittle

QB Nick Mullens
12 / 24

QB Nick Mullens

LB Dre Greenlaw
13 / 24

LB Dre Greenlaw

WR Trent Taylor
14 / 24

WR Trent Taylor

QB C.J. Beathard
15 / 24

QB C.J. Beathard

OL Ben Garland
16 / 24

OL Ben Garland

LB Kwon Alexander
17 / 24

LB Kwon Alexander

WR Kendrick Bourne
18 / 24

WR Kendrick Bourne

WR Brandon Aiyuk
19 / 24

WR Brandon Aiyuk

QB C.J. Beathard
20 / 24

QB C.J. Beathard

TE George Kittle
21 / 24

TE George Kittle

QB Nick Mullens
22 / 24

QB Nick Mullens

LB Fred Warner
23 / 24

LB Fred Warner

RB Jerick McKinnon
24 / 24

RB Jerick McKinnon

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Morning Report: San Francisco Signs Ezekiel Ansah, Pro Football Focus Analyzes 49ers Run Game
news

Morning Report: San Francisco Signs Ezekiel Ansah, Pro Football Focus Analyzes 49ers Run Game

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines as the team prepares for Week 3 at MetLife Stadium.
Morning Report: Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan, Week 2 PFF Player Grades
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan, Week 2 PFF Player Grades

Kyle Shanahan shared injury, personnel and free agent updates, Pro Football Focus released Week 2 player grades and other news as the team heads into Week 3.
Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Jets Week 2 Matchup
news

Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Jets Week 2 Matchup

Reviewing everything from the 49ers Week 2, 31-13, win over the New York Jets.
Morning Report: Previewing 49ers at Jets
news

Morning Report: Previewing 49ers at Jets

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines as the team prepares for Week 2 at MetLife Stadium.
Morning Report: Player Updates, Roster News and Rookie Ratings
news

Morning Report: Player Updates, Roster News and Rookie Ratings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
Morning Report: Two 49ers Make PFF's Team of the Week
news

Morning Report: Two 49ers Make PFF's Team of the Week

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
Morning Report: Updates from Kyle Shanahan, Week 1 PFF Player Grades
news

Morning Report: Updates from Kyle Shanahan, Week 1 PFF Player Grades

Kyle Shanahan shares injury, personnel and free agent updates, Pro Football Focus release Week 1 player grades and more news from the SAP Performance Facility.
Morning Report: Reviewing the Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 1 Matchup
news

Morning Report: Reviewing the Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 1 Matchup

Recapping the 49ers Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium.
Morning Report: Joe Montana Joins 'Detail' on ESPN+, Yahoo! Sports Week 1 Fantasy Football Rundown, Ways to Watch #AZvsSF
news

Morning Report: Joe Montana Joins 'Detail' on ESPN+, Yahoo! Sports Week 1 Fantasy Football Rundown, Ways to Watch #AZvsSF

Joe Montana will host two new episodes of the historical edition of "Detail"; Yahoo! Sports fantasy writer Dalton Del Don and Keiana Martin break down fantasy football start and sit considerations; all the ways to watch, stream and listen to the 49ers Week 1 matchup.
Morning Report: Javon Kinlaws Concludes 'In My Own Words' Series, PFF Ranks All 32 Starting QBs, 49ers Announce Recipients for $1M Social Grant
news

Morning Report: Javon Kinlaws Concludes 'In My Own Words' Series, PFF Ranks All 32 Starting QBs, 49ers Announce Recipients for $1M Social Grant

Javon Kinlaw pens the final installment of "In My Own Words," Pro Football Focus ranks all 32 starting quarterbacks heading into the 2020 season, 49ers announce nine recipients for the team's social justice grant.
Morning Report: Week 1 Power Rankings, Faithful to The Bay, In-Depth Breakdown of the 49ers 53-man Roster
news

Morning Report: Week 1 Power Rankings, Faithful to The Bay, In-Depth Breakdown of the 49ers 53-man Roster

Where the team stack up in the power rankings heading into Week 1, 49ers unveil Faithful to The Bay brand campaign and Keiana Martin and The Athletic's David Lombardi analyze San Francisco's roster.

Advertising