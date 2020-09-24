Morning Report: Can All Four NFC West Teams Make the Playoffs? According to NFL.com, Maybe

New and Notable

Jimmy or Nick? Giants Preparing for All Scenarios in Week 3

After suffering a high ankle sprain in the first quarter of the 49ers Week 2 win over the New York Jets, ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ is likely to sit out of practice leading up to the team's return to MetLife Stadium on Sunday. This doesn't necessarily mean the quarterback is ruled out for the Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants. "Yeah, I'll be surprised if Jimmy gets back later in the week," Kyle Shanahan told media on Wednesday. "I know he's still pulling to do it, but ﻿Nick Mullens﻿' ready to go."