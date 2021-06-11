Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Provides Timelines for Bosa and Ford 

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, June 11.
New and Notable
Nick Bosa Makes a Cameo at OTAs as 49ers Wind Down Offseason Program
Kyle Shanahan noted that nearly every member of the 49ers was on hand for the team's voluntary offseason workout program this spring. Eighty-nine players to be exact.
Of the large contingency of players present, edge rusher Nick Bosa was one of the recent offseason program attendees.
Bosa has spent the bulk of the offseason continuing his training and rehab in Florida, alongside his brother, Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa. The younger of the siblings has been working his way back from season-ending ACL tear sustained in Week 2 of the 2020 season.
49ers Have 'Fingers Crossed' on Dee Ford's Potential Return
Nick Bosa was on hand as an onlooker during the 49ers offseason workout program. Although the goal wasn't for the pass rusher to participate in on-field work, the plan was to have him in the building for the final weeks of the offseason workout program and the team's three-day minicamp and potentially be available when the team reconvenes for training camp next month.
The 49ers are hoping for a similar outlook for fellow pass rusher Dee Ford.
Ford only appeared in one game last season while dealing with a neck and back injury suffered back in September. He spent much of the offseason rehabbing at the 49ers team facility in Santa Clara before continuing his rehab offsite under the guidance of a specialist.
Quick Hits
According to Pro Football Focus, Arik Armstead's 88.3 run defense grade is fourth-best among edge defenders over the last two seasons.
Watch NFL Throwback's Top 10 greatest quarterback clashes in Super Bowl lore, including two primetime matchups featuring 49ers legend Joe Montana. 👇
"I think Jimmy Garoppolo had his best spring since we've had him," Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday. "We had the spring the first year with him. The second year he had the ACL, so we didn't get that. And then last year, it was COVID, so this is really his second one not being on an ACL.
"I thought Jimmy came in in great shape, really locked in, a good place physically and mentally. And I thought he had as good of OTAs as he's had." Read More >>>