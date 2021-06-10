Nick Bosa Makes a Cameo at OTAs as 49ers Wind Down Offseason Program

Kyle Shanahan noted that nearly every member of the San Francisco 49ers was on hand for the team's voluntary offseason workout program this spring. Eighty-nine players to be exact.

Of the large contingency of players present, edge rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ was one of the recent offseason program attendees.

Bosa has spent the bulk of the offseason continuing his training and rehab in Florida, alongside his brother, Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa. The younger of the siblings has been working his way back from season-ending ACL tear sustained in Week 2 of the 2020 season.

With caution to his recovery, the expectation wasn't for Bosa to be a participant during spring on-field work. Instead, the plan was to have him in the building for the final weeks of the offseason workout program and the team's three-day minicamp which was recently canceled following serious injuries to ﻿Justin Skule﻿ and ﻿Tarvarius Moore﻿.

"Yeah, I mean, he can't take part in much because he's still rehabbing," Kyle Shanahan said of Bosa. "But he's been here all week, and he's been good. But he came for a shorter visit than expected.

"He thought he was going to come for two weeks, but I didn't let him know until I let the whole team know we weren't doing minicamp."