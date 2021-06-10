Nick Bosa Makes a Cameo at OTAs as 49ers Wind Down Offseason Program

Jun 10, 2021 at 02:19 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

Kyle Shanahan noted that nearly every member of the San Francisco 49ers was on hand for the team's voluntary offseason workout program this spring. Eighty-nine players to be exact.

Of the large contingency of players present, edge rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ was one of the recent offseason program attendees.

Bosa has spent the bulk of the offseason continuing his training and rehab in Florida, alongside his brother, Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa. The younger of the siblings has been working his way back from season-ending ACL tear sustained in Week 2 of the 2020 season.

With caution to his recovery, the expectation wasn't for Bosa to be a participant during spring on-field work. Instead, the plan was to have him in the building for the final weeks of the offseason workout program and the team's three-day minicamp which was recently canceled following serious injuries to ﻿Justin Skule﻿ and ﻿Tarvarius Moore﻿.

"Yeah, I mean, he can't take part in much because he's still rehabbing," Kyle Shanahan said of Bosa. "But he's been here all week, and he's been good. But he came for a shorter visit than expected.

"He thought he was going to come for two weeks, but I didn't let him know until I let the whole team know we weren't doing minicamp."

Throughout his rehab, Bosa has been spotted on social media making noticeable progress in his return from injury. The 49ers appear pleased in his recovery, as Shanahan cited he "fully expects" the edge rusher to be on hand for training camp later next month.

Related Content

news

49ers Have 'Fingers Crossed' on Dee Ford's Potential Return

Kyle Shanahan gave updates on the 49ers edge rusher who is making his 'hopeful' return from injury in 2021.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Break for Summer Before the Start of Training Camp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo Had His 'Best Spring' at OTAs Per Kyle Shanahan

Shanahan says Garoppolo has had "as good of OTAs" as he's had since joining the 49ers back in 2017.
news

49ers Put an Early End to Offseason Workout Program

Despite the 49ers recent string of injuries, Kyle Shanahan feels confident in where the team currently stands at this point of the year.

Advertising