Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan on the Value of a Stout Tight End Unit, PFF Ranks All 32 Offenses, a Look at this Weekend's Events

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 4.
New and Notable
Kyle Shanahan Points Out Crucial Trait George Kittle and Charlie Woerner Have in Common
It's widely known that Kyle Shanahan's offense is predicated on a dynamic rushing offense. This notion was apparent during the team's 2019 campaign where San Francisco's rushing offense averaged an impressive 144.1 yards per game, ranked second best in the league. Additionally, the 49ers averaged 4.6 yards per carry, ranked eighth in the league, 64 explosive run plays of 10-plus yards (ranked second) and a league-high 28 rushing touchdowns in 2019.
Shanahan puts an emphasis on talent that can help the success of the run game, in particular, skill players who are effective in blocking. In the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected tight end Charlie Woerner, a proficient run blocker during his time at Georgia. Woerner's stats as a pass catcher with the Bulldogs did not jump off the page. His most productive season came in 2018, where he caught 11 passes for 148 yards. However, where he truly excelled was as a blocker, grading at an impressive 82.9 mark in the run game last season. Read More >>>
PFF's Top Offenses
Looking ahead to the 2020 season, Pro Football Focus writer Anthony Treash revealed the rankings of all 32 NFL offenses using factors such as quarterback situation, PFF play-by-play grading, and the unit's playcaller and per-play efficiency in 2019. Coming in at No. 8, here's what Treash had to say about the 49ers:
"Kyle Shanahan has transformed this offense into a superpower. A season ago, the 49ers produced the seventh-most-efficient offense in terms of EPA per play and caused headaches for the opposition through heavy motion and play-action usage.
"Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo posted the seventh-lowest rate of uncatchable throws in the NFL last season, which helped him produce the 13th-best passing grade in regular-season play. He still struggles to see linebackers and makes too many bad decisions over the middle of the field, but make no mistake, San Francisco can win with Garoppolo at the helm.
"The receiving unit's shining star is none other than tight end George Kittle, who is coming off a 95.0 PFF grade that ranked first at his position. In today's NFL, you need a tight end with elite after-the-catch ability, and Kittle has that in spades.
"As for the rushing attack, it doesn't matter if it's Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman or anyone else carrying the ball — Shanahan's system will lead to plus production."
The Weekend Ahead
Training Camp Rewind
Missed something during training camp? The final episode of 49ers Training Camp Rewind will feature a recap from the week at the SAP Performance Facility, an in-depth analysis of what happened at 49ers Camp, as well as an exclusive interview with 49ers first round draft pick Javon Kinlaw. Catch it tonight at 5:00 pm PT on 49ers.com, the 49ers app (App Store and Google Play), YouTube and Facebook.
Cut Day
By 1:00 pm PT on Saturday, all 32 clubs will need to cut their rosters down to just 53 players. Stay tuned on 49ers.com and the 49ers Twitter for updates.
Historical Re-Airs
The 49ers and KPIX are re-airing four historic 49ers games presented by Levi's® to celebrate the start of the 2020 NFL season on Sunday, September 13th against the Arizona Cardinals. This weekend will feature the team's first and most recent NFC Championship wins. Saturday at 3:00 pm PT, all 49ers and NFL fans alike will remember the historic win over the Dallas Cowboys in 1982 when Dwight Clark soared for "The Catch" to catapult the 49ers into their first Super Bowl. Then on Sunday at 3:00 pm PT, fans will be able to relive last year's 2019 NFC Championship game that showcased running back Raheem Mostert rushing for a franchise record 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Bookmark this page to watch last week's Super Bowl re-airs and this weekend's premieres.
Brick by Brick
Quick Hits
The "Inside the Oval" podcast highlights people who work behind the scenes throughout the 49ers organization, including executives, football staff, front office members and more to give an insider's view of the essential people behind the San Francisco 49ers. On the very first episode, hear from 49ers president Al Guido as he looks back at his first job in sports, the day-to-day responsibility that surprised him most in his current role and his gameday routine. Listen now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and 49ers.com.
--
While speaking with media yesterday, Robert Saleh discussed the development he's seen from Dee Ford, D.J. Jones and Kerry Hyder Jr. , reviewed the battle for starting right cornerback and evaluated the challenges of facing DeAndre Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. Watch the full video below. 👇
--
While the San Francisco 49ers will begin the 2020 regular season without fans in the stands at Levi's® Stadium, the Faithful have the chance to see themselves represented at home games this season through the team's new 49ers Fan Cutout program. For $149, with proceeds benefitting the 49ers Foundation and its direct programs 49ers EDU and 49ers PREP, fans can purchase a cutout to be placed in the seats behind the Levi's® Stadium end zones. Learn More >>>