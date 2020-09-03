Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Gives Injury Updates, 49ers Ranked PFF's Top Defense, Roster News

New and Notable

Nick Bosa, Dee Ford to be On Hand for Week 1, Kyle Shanahan 'Hopeful' for Others

During media availability yesterday, Kyle Shanahan projected the return of multiple high-profile players before the team's Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dee Ford﻿ has missed the last week of practices while dealing with calf irritation and ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ underwent an MRI that revealed the pass rusher is dealing with a muscle strain. Shanahan expects both to be on hand for Week 1.

﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ was ruled "week-to-week" while recovering from a mild hamstring strain.

﻿George Kittle﻿ was sidelined while dealing with a tight hamstring. The 49ers eased the tight end back into practice on Wednesday.

PFF's Top Defense

Pro Football Focus writer Anthony Treash released his rankings of all 32 NFL defenses heading into the 2020 season with San Francisco's vaunted defense coming in at the top spot. "The 49ers fielded the most improved defense of the 2019 season after going from 26th in EPA per play allowed in 2018 to second in 2019. And they deservedly lock up the No. 1 spot here ahead of the 2020 campaign," wrote Treash. "For starters, they have arguably the best pass-rush unit in the league. Reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ leads the way, and he will look to get his play to elite status in Year 2 after posting an 86.7 PFF grade in 2019 that ranked 11th at the position. Bosa's 80 total pressures over the regular season also smashed the PFF record for most total pressures by a first-year edge defender.

"The secondary is really where the big improvement took place last year, and ﻿Richard Sherman﻿'s play was a big reason why. At 31 years of age and just a couple of years removed from a torn Achilles, Sherman was the highest-graded cornerback in coverage last season. He allowed 35 yards or less in all but one regular-season game, routinely shutting down his side of the field."

Roster News