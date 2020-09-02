Nick Bosa, Dee Ford to be On Hand for Week 1, Kyle Shanahan 'Hopeful' for Others

With training camp in the rear view and roster cuts looming, the 49ers have set their focus on crafting the best lineup of talent ahead of Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. While there's still plenty of decisions to be made in preparation for the season opener, the 49ers were relieved to see several starters make their way back from injury in the process. Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on Wednesday to disclose a number of 49ers who are set to return to the field in the near future. Here's what we learned from the head coach.

Shanahan expects two of his top edge rushers to be on hand for the Sept. 13 kickoff. Nick Bosa and Dee Ford have missed multiple practices while dealing with various ailments. In what was initially thought to be leg soreness, Bosa underwent an MRI that revealed the pass rusher is dealing with a muscle strain and is expected to be "week-to-week."

Ford has missed the last week of practices while dealing with calf irritation. Although neither were on hand for Wednesday's practice, Shanahan isn't too concerned about their availability next Sunday.

"They're not coming back today, but no, I'm not concerned," Shanahan said. "I'd be very surprised if they're not ready to go for Week 1."

George Kittle was sidelined this past week while dealing with a tight hamstring. Per the head coach, the 49ers took the approach of easing the tight end back into practice on Wednesday.

"I think Kittle might do a little bit today, but we're still taking care of him," Shanahan said.

Deebo Samuel missed the entirety of camp while working his way back from a stress fracture in his foot. Since, the receiver has spent the last week conditioning on the sidelines and running full-speed sprints on his surgically repaired foot.

Brandon Aiyuk was ruled "week-to-week" while recovering from a mild hamstring strain. The head coach is hopeful both Samuel and Aiyuk will be ready to go by the season opener.

"We are hoping to get both of those guys back next week, but it's stuff that those guys have to keep up on," Shanahan said. "We're counting on those guys to be out there. But what's been good is the opportunities they've opened up for everyone else. We've had some other guys step it up. Regardless of who we have up next week, I feel we're going to have guys going in there who know what to do, and guys who give us a chance to win."

Tight end Ross Dwelley was back at practice on Wednesday after missing multiple days with a foot issue.

According to the head coach, there are no updates just yet on Dre Greenlaw (concussion) and Ben Garland (ankle).

