Morning Report: Kittle, Samuel Land on PFF's Top Pass-Catching Tandems

Ranking the NFL's Top 10 Pass-Catching Tandems

Ahead of the 2021 season, Pro Football Focus is ranking everything from position groups to players under the age of 25. In the analytics site's most recent evaluation, analyst Anthony Treash looked at the NFL's top pass-catching duos. Rounding out the Top 10, ﻿George Kittle﻿ and ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ were named to the list for their potential when both are on the field and healthy. Here's what Treash had to say:

"A broken foot derailed a portion of Kittle's 2020 season, but he still managed to generate the third-best receiving grade among all tight ends to bring his grade since 2018 to the No. 1 spot at the position. He has generated 2.92 yards per route run over that three-year span, which is over half a yard more than any other tight end in the NFL. Yes, even ahead of Kansas City's Travis Kelce.