Morning Report: Kittle, Samuel Land on PFF's Top Pass-Catching Tandems

Jun 21, 2021

Ranking the NFL's Top 10 Pass-Catching Tandems

Ahead of the 2021 season, Pro Football Focus is ranking everything from position groups to players under the age of 25. In the analytics site's most recent evaluation, analyst Anthony Treash looked at the NFL's top pass-catching duos. Rounding out the Top 10, ﻿George Kittle﻿ and ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ were named to the list for their potential when both are on the field and healthy. Here's what Treash had to say:

"A broken foot derailed a portion of Kittle's 2020 season, but he still managed to generate the third-best receiving grade among all tight ends to bring his grade since 2018 to the No. 1 spot at the position. He has generated 2.92 yards per route run over that three-year span, which is over half a yard more than any other tight end in the NFL. Yes, even ahead of Kansas City's Travis Kelce.

"Injuries also got in Samuel's way in 2020, but when healthy, he was exactly what we expected: an after-the-catch phenom. He has produced 9.8 yards after the catch per reception in his two NFL seasons. Not only does that lead all wide receivers, but it leads the group by a substantial margin of 2.5 yards. He has also broken 28 total tackles in regular-season play over that span, tying for the fifth-most at the position. Remember, he played only six games in 2020."

Join us live for the 2021 State of the Franchise event presented by Incogmeato, available only in the 49ers app on Wednesday, June 30 at 6PM PT. Learn more at 49ers.com/sotf.

The San Francisco 49ers and the County of Santa Clara have announced that the Levi's® Stadium mass vaccination site operated by Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Hospitals and Clinics will conclude COVID-19 vaccination operations on June 24, 2021.

Those who have received only their first dose of a two-dose vaccine from Levi's® Stadium by the time the vaccination site closes will be able to arrange their second dose at any other site throughout the county. For additional sites, appointment times, drop-in locations and other information on vaccine administration for Santa Clara County, please visit sccfreevax.org.

Say Cheese

Behind the Scenes at 49ers Media Day

Go behind the scenes as 49ers players suited up for the team's 2021 media day.

