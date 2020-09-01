Morning Report: Jordan Reed's Return to the Field, Fan Cutouts, Players for a Purpose Game Night

Super Bowl Aspirations Played a Key Role in Jordan Reed's Fresh Start in SF

Forced to sit out the entire 2019 season after suffering a concussion in the preseason, ﻿Jordan Reed﻿ is looking to start anew in San Francisco. While the team took a conservative approach in getting the tight end back in team drills, when his number was called, Reed emerged as a standout. "I definitely thought about hanging it up after last season," Reed said. "But when I saw the Super Bowl, that really ignited me again. I want to play in those big games man. God blessed me to be here and a part of this great team and gave me the opportunity to be in that situation. That's what's driving me. I love the game of football and I've still got the drive to keep playing." Read More >>>