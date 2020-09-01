Morning Report: Jordan Reed's Return to the Field, Fan Cutouts, Players for a Purpose Game Night

Good Morning Faithful,
Super Bowl Aspirations Played a Key Role in Jordan Reed's Fresh Start in SF
Forced to sit out the entire 2019 season after suffering a concussion in the preseason, Jordan Reed is looking to start anew in San Francisco. While the team took a conservative approach in getting the tight end back in team drills, when his number was called, Reed emerged as a standout. "I definitely thought about hanging it up after last season," Reed said. "But when I saw the Super Bowl, that really ignited me again. I want to play in those big games man. God blessed me to be here and a part of this great team and gave me the opportunity to be in that situation. That's what's driving me. I love the game of football and I've still got the drive to keep playing." Read More >>>
49ers Fan Cutout Program
While the San Francisco 49ers will begin the 2020 regular season without fans in the stands at Levi's® Stadium, the Faithful have the chance to see themselves represented at home games this season through the team's new 49ers Fan Cutout program. For $149, with proceeds benefitting the 49ers Foundation and its direct programs 49ers EDU and 49ers PREP, fans can purchase a cutout to be placed in the seats behind the Levi's® Stadium end zones.
To be a part of history and secure one of these limited-edition cutouts, fans can upload a high-resolution photo of themselves, a spouse, child, and/or a pet to 49ers-fan-cutouts.aaaflag.com. While some cutouts will be visible on NFL television broadcasts, all buyers will receive a link to download a photo of their cutout in Levi's® Stadium. Fans who purchase cutouts will also be eligible for exclusive giveaways and other promotions during the season.
Tonight's the night! Hear from players, coaches, executives and 49ers legends as they preview the 2020 season at the 49ers Foundation Kickoff: Players for a Purpose presented by SAP. Following the main program, join some of your favorite players, including new left tackle Trent Williams, in a game of virtual Pictionary. Learn more at 49ers.com/kickoff.
According to Pro Football Focus, George Kittle had the third-highest catch percentage on third down in 2019 behind Diontae Johnson and Christian McCaffrey.
During his media availability yesterday, Arik Armstead discussed the importance of voting in national and local elections and shared statistics about educational inequality and his foundation, the Armstead Academic Project. Watch the video below. 👇
The 49ers Twitter announced how fans can win EA Madden '21. Learn More >>>
Check out some of the top photos from 49ers practice in Levi's® Stadium as the team continues their preparations for the start of the 2020 season.