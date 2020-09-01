Presented by

Morning Report: Jordan Reed's Return to the Field, Fan Cutouts, Players for a Purpose Game Night

Sep 01, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, September 1.

New and Notable

Super Bowl Aspirations Played a Key Role in Jordan Reed's Fresh Start in SF

Forced to sit out the entire 2019 season after suffering a concussion in the preseason, ﻿Jordan Reed﻿ is looking to start anew in San Francisco. While the team took a conservative approach in getting the tight end back in team drills, when his number was called, Reed emerged as a standout. "I definitely thought about hanging it up after last season," Reed said. "But when I saw the Super Bowl, that really ignited me again. I want to play in those big games man. God blessed me to be here and a part of this great team and gave me the opportunity to be in that situation. That's what's driving me. I love the game of football and I've still got the drive to keep playing." Read More >>>

49ers Fan Cutout Program

While the San Francisco 49ers will begin the 2020 regular season without fans in the stands at Levi's® Stadium, the Faithful have the chance to see themselves represented at home games this season through the team's new 49ers Fan Cutout program. For $149, with proceeds benefitting the 49ers Foundation and its direct programs 49ers EDU and 49ers PREP, fans can purchase a cutout to be placed in the seats behind the Levi's® Stadium end zones.

To be a part of history and secure one of these limited-edition cutouts, fans can upload a high-resolution photo of themselves, a spouse, child, and/or a pet to 49ers-fan-cutouts.aaaflag.com. While some cutouts will be visible on NFL television broadcasts, all buyers will receive a link to download a photo of their cutout in Levi's® Stadium. Fans who purchase cutouts will also be eligible for exclusive giveaways and other promotions during the season.

Players for a Purpose

Tonight's the night! Hear from players, coaches, executives and 49ers legends as they preview the 2020 season at the 49ers Foundation Kickoff: Players for a Purpose presented by SAP. Following the main program, join some of your favorite players, including new left tackle ﻿Trent Williams﻿, in a game of virtual Pictionary. Learn more at 49ers.com/kickoff.

Quick Hits

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿George Kittle﻿ had the third-highest catch percentage on third down in 2019 behind Diontae Johnson and Christian McCaffrey.

--

During his media availability yesterday, ﻿Arik Armstead discussed the importance of voting in national and local elections and shared statistics about educational inequality and his foundation, the Armstead Academic Project. Watch the video below. 👇

--

The 49ers Twitter announced how fans can win EA Madden '21. Learn More >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Continue Practices in Levi's® Stadium

Check out some of the top photos from 49ers practice in Levi's® Stadium as the team continues their preparations for the start of the 2020 season.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, QB Nick Mullens and QB C.J. Beathard
1 / 38

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, QB Nick Mullens and QB C.J. Beathard

TE Jordan Reed
2 / 38

TE Jordan Reed

WR Trent Taylor
3 / 38

WR Trent Taylor

CB Richard Sherman
4 / 38

CB Richard Sherman

T Mike McGlinchey
5 / 38

T Mike McGlinchey

CB Jason Verrett
6 / 38

CB Jason Verrett

CB Tim Harris
7 / 38

CB Tim Harris

DL Arik Armstead
8 / 38

DL Arik Armstead

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
9 / 38

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

K Robbie Gould
10 / 38

K Robbie Gould

OL Jaryd Jones-Smith
11 / 38

OL Jaryd Jones-Smith

WR Kendrick Bourne
12 / 38

WR Kendrick Bourne

DT Javon Kinlaw
13 / 38

DT Javon Kinlaw

DL Kentavius Street
14 / 38

DL Kentavius Street

DL Solomon Thomas
15 / 38

DL Solomon Thomas

OL Daniel Brunskill and DL Arik Armstead
16 / 38

OL Daniel Brunskill and DL Arik Armstead

S Johnathan Cyprien
17 / 38

S Johnathan Cyprien

WR Trent Taylor
18 / 38

WR Trent Taylor

OT Justin Skule and DL Kevin Givens
19 / 38

OT Justin Skule and DL Kevin Givens

LB Kwon Alexander
20 / 38

LB Kwon Alexander

CB Tim Harris and CB Emmanuel Moseley
21 / 38

CB Tim Harris and CB Emmanuel Moseley

OL Jaryd Jones-Smith
22 / 38

OL Jaryd Jones-Smith

S Johnathan Cyprien
23 / 38

S Johnathan Cyprien

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
24 / 38

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

CB Richard Sherman and WR Kendrick Bourne
25 / 38

CB Richard Sherman and WR Kendrick Bourne

RB Jerick McKinnon
26 / 38

RB Jerick McKinnon

RB Raheem Mostert
27 / 38

RB Raheem Mostert

CB Jamar Taylor
28 / 38

CB Jamar Taylor

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
29 / 38

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

CB Jason Verrett
30 / 38

CB Jason Verrett

QB C.J. Beathard, QB Jimmy Garoppolo and QB Nick Mullens
31 / 38

QB C.J. Beathard, QB Jimmy Garoppolo and QB Nick Mullens

WR Jauan Jennings and CB Richard Sherman
32 / 38

WR Jauan Jennings and CB Richard Sherman

CB K'Waun Williams
33 / 38

CB K'Waun Williams

WR Dante Pettis
34 / 38

WR Dante Pettis

P Mitch Wishnowsky
35 / 38

P Mitch Wishnowsky

WR Jauan Jennings
36 / 38

WR Jauan Jennings

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
37 / 38

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WR River Cracraft
38 / 38

WR River Cracraft

