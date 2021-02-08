Morning Report: John Lynch Named to the NFL Hall of Fame, Levi's® Stadium to Open as Largest Vaccination Site in California

Former 49ers Defensive Tackle Charlie Krueger Passes Away

The 49ers organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of defensive tackle Charlie Krueger on Friday, at the age of 84 in Clayton, CA. A member of the inaugural class of the Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame in 2009, Krueger spent his entire 16-year NFL career on San Francisco (1958-73) and had his number 70 retired by the 49ers in 1974.

"One of the longest tenured players in franchise history, Charlie was known as the 'Textbook Tackle' for his reputation as a technician and his tremendous strength. He was a tough, resilient and smart player who looked out for his teammates, both on and off the field. We extend our condolences and prayers to his wife, Kris, and the entire Krueger family."