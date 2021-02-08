Morning Report: John Lynch Named to the NFL Hall of Fame, Levi's® Stadium to Open as Largest Vaccination Site in California

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, February 8.
New and Notable
49ers GM John Lynch Named to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021
Eighth time's a charm for San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch. After years of reaching the final step in the selection process, Lynch's name now adds to the exclusive list of former players, coaches and executives to receive pro football's highest honor.
On Saturday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its inductees into its Class of 2021 with Lynch adding to former teammate and NFL great, Peyton Manning among others. Hall of Fame president David Baker revealed the news to Lynch and family in a surprise visit to his San Diego home. Read More >>>
Los San Francisco 49ers felicitan al General Manager John Lynch por ser nombrado a la clase del Pro Football Hall of Fame 2021.
"En nombre de mi familia y la organización 49ers, me gustaría felicitar a John en este muy merecido honor," dijo el CEO de 49ers Jed York. "Él ha logrado grandeza a través de su carrera en la NFL y es un gran embajador del deporte. John se ha ganado su derecho a ser llamado miembro del Salón de la Fama y tomar su lugar en Canton entre todos los mejores y grandes de este deporte. Sus oponentes sabían que era un jugador inteligente y físicamente intimidante, mientras sus compañeros y entrenadores lo conocieron como un tremendo líder. Lee Mas >>>
San Francisco 49ers and County of Santa Clara Health System Partner to Create Largest Vaccination Site in California
The San Francisco 49ers and the County of Santa Clara have announced the creation of California's largest vaccination site at Levi's® Stadium to facilitate the rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to the residents of Santa Clara County. The site will open early next week with the initial capacity to vaccinate 5,000 people per day, with plans to increase capacity up to 15,000 people per day as vaccine supplies increase.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, eligibility and distribution, please visit sccfreevax.org.
Levi's® Stadium Vaccination Center Frequently Asked Questions
Levi's® Stadium Sitio de Vacunación Preguntas Frecuentes
Former 49ers Defensive Tackle Charlie Krueger Passes Away
The 49ers organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of defensive tackle Charlie Krueger on Friday, at the age of 84 in Clayton, CA. A member of the inaugural class of the Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame in 2009, Krueger spent his entire 16-year NFL career on San Francisco (1958-73) and had his number 70 retired by the 49ers in 1974.
Statement from the San Francisco 49ers organization:
"One of the longest tenured players in franchise history, Charlie was known as the 'Textbook Tackle' for his reputation as a technician and his tremendous strength. He was a tough, resilient and smart player who looked out for his teammates, both on and off the field. We extend our condolences and prayers to his wife, Kris, and the entire Krueger family."
Quick Hits
The 49ers and CalHOPE are bringing you tips and resources to support your mental and physical health. We encourage you to check them out at 49ers.com/calhope.
--
According to Pro Football Focus, since 2016, Nick Bosa is first in postseason pressure rate (22.2%) and second in postseason win percentage (23.2%).
--
Did you miss the Super Bowl, or just want to rewatch the halftime performance? Click here to watch The Weeknd's full Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show. Or, click here to relive Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's full Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.