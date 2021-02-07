49ers GM John Lynch Named to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021

"On behalf of my family and the 49ers organization, I would like to congratulate John on this well-deserved honor. He has achieved greatness throughout his NFL career and is a consummate ambassador for the sport. John has certainly earned the right to be called a Hall of Famer and take his place in Canton among the all-time greats of the game. Opponents knew him as a smart and physically intimidating player, while his coaches and teammates knew him to be a tremendous leader. Over the last four years, John's leadership has been instrumental in building a sustainable championship culture here with the 49ers. We are so happy for the Lynch family as they celebrate this wonderful accomplishment."