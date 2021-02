John Lynch es Inducido a la Clase del Salón de la Fama Pro Football 2021

Latest Videos Channel 49ers Top List of Best Super Bowl Quarterback Matchups

Latest Videos Channel Legends of the Playoffs: Jerry Rice Writes the Super Bowl Record Book

Latest Videos Channel George Kittle Believes 49ers Can Return to Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo

Latest Videos Channel NFL Throwback: Top 100 Super Bowl Plays

Latest Videos Channel 49ers Alumni Share Top Memories of Tom Rathman

Latest Videos Channel 49ers Top 10 Plays from the 2020 Season

Latest Videos Channel Mic'd Up: DeMeco Ryans is all 😃 during 49ers Minicamp

Latest Videos Channel Meet the Coaches: Inside Linebackers Coach DeMeco Ryans

Latest Videos Channel Pediatric Patient Shares Armstead's Impact in Sentimental Letter

Latest Videos Channel 49ers Defensive Players Talk Robert Saleh's Legacy in San Francisco

Latest Videos Channel 49ers Read for Justice

Latest Videos Channel Highlights from the Inside the Oval Exclusive Video Series with 49ers Director of Team Logistics Steve Risser

Latest Videos Channel WON At-Home Yoga Presented by Factor_ Full Class

Latest Videos Channel Joe Staley and Patrick Willis Break Down Trash Talk Styles on the Field

Latest Videos Channel Legends of the Playoffs: Terrell Owens' Epic 2002 Wild Card Performance

Latest Videos Channel The 49ers, Daniel Brunskill and Invisalign Support Patients and Health Care Workers During Virtual Holiday Hospital Visit

Latest Videos Channel Jugadas Doradas Presentadas por Clover Sonoma: 49ers Contra los Seahawks Semana 17

Latest Videos Channel Battle of the Stadium Intros: Joe Staley and Patrick Willis Rate Each Others Notorious Entrances

Latest Videos Channel Kerry Hyder Jr.: 'I Absolutely Love Being a 49er'

Latest Videos Channel Jason Verrett: 'Nobody Folded' Despite 49ers 2020 Adversity

Latest Videos Channel Laken Tomlinson Says the 2020 Season Will 'Make the Team Stronger'

Latest Videos Channel Deebo Samuel: 'The Sky's the Limit for This Team'

Latest Videos Channel Los 49ers Terminan su Temporada en Arizona Contra los Seahawks en un Juego Competitivo, 26 a 23

Latest Videos Channel Mic'd Up: Finishing Out the Season Strong with Kyle Juszczyk

Latest Videos Channel Black Oak Casino Alumni Spotlight with Dennis Brown and Justin Smith

Latest Videos Channel Brandon Aiyuk Looks Back at His Rookie Season

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Juszczyk: 'This is a Special Group'

Latest Videos Channel Dre Greenlaw Says Robert Saleh Left a Great 'Legacy' with the 49ers

Latest Videos Channel John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan Review the 49ers 2020 Season

Latest Videos Channel Trent Williams: 'San Francisco is My No. 1 Destination' in Free Agency

Latest Videos Channel Jimmy Garoppolo is 'Ready to Attack this Offseason and Get to Next Season'

Latest Videos Channel George Kittle: Jimmy Garoppolo's 'Everything You Want in a Franchise Quarterback'

Latest Videos Channel Fred Warner: 'I'm Not Playing for a Pro Bowl, I'm Playing for That Ring on My Finger'

Latest Videos Channel Fred Warner Says He'll Be Back '10 Times Better' in 2021

Latest Videos Channel George Kittle Details His Acrobatic One-Handed Catch

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Shanahan is 'Proud' of 49ers Players' Fight During 2020 Season

Latest Videos Channel Jeff Wilson Jr.: 'I'm Going to Come Back and Be the Best Me that I Can Possibly Be'

Latest Videos Channel Jimmie Ward Reviews the 49ers Monthlong Stay in Arizona

Latest Videos Channel C.J. Beathard: 'I'm Proud of My Teammates'