Morning Report: John Lynch is Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, August 10.
New and Notable
John Lynch Joins Pro Football Hall of Fame as a Member of the 2021 Class
San Francisco's general manager constructed one of the all-time great NFL careers while with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1993-2003) and Denver Broncos (2004-07). Lynch appeared in 224 games (191 starts) and registered 1,059 tackles, 13.0 sacks, 26 interceptions, 16 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and 100 passes defended. Known for his hard-hitting prowess, the safety was credited with 90-or-more tackles in a season nine times throughout his 15-year NFL career.
Lynch was voted to nine Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro recognition for three-consecutive years between 1999-2001. He was an integral part of the Buccaneers championship season that earned the franchise's first Super Bowl title in 2002.
Read More >>>
Watch Lynch's full speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony below. 👇
John Lynch Shares the Journey of Being Named to the Hall of Fame
John Lynch told the story of the day he found out he was going to be a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Say Cheese
Go behind-the-scenes in Canton as 49ers general manager John Lynch was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2021.