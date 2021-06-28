Morning Report: Joe Staley Weighs in on 49ers QB Situation

NFL.com Evaluates Key Storyline Being Overlooked for SF

In his "State of the Franchise" series, NFL.com writer Adam Rank is looking at all 32 clubs to provide a comprehensive overview of each team heading into the 2021 season. In addition to players to watch, potential breakout stars and key matchups for the upcoming season , Rank narrowed in on one storyline people are overlooking. Here's what he had to say:

"I know we are amazed by what Kittle does in the passing game. But he's huge for the running game (and he really does take pride in blocking, which not every pass-catching tight end can say). When Kittle was on the field in 2019, the 49ers faced lighter boxes more often and were a more effective rushing team. The Niners averaged 5.0 yards per carry with 20 rushing touchdowns when George was on the field. They averaged 3.5 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns without him. Those figures come courtesy of Next Gen Stats."