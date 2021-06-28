Morning Report: Joe Staley Weighs in on 49ers QB Situation

Jun 28, 2021 at 05:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, June 27.

New and Notable

Joe Staley Says Garoppolo, Lance QB Competition Will 'Breed Success'

Last week, Joe Staley was making his media rounds after being inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame and stopped by as a guest on "NFL Total Access" to discuss his latest honor and give updates on his retirement.

As expected, the former left tackle was also asked about the state of the current San Francisco 49ers roster, specifically, the alluring competition under center between Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie quarterback Trey Lance﻿.

"He's been a winner when he's been with the San Francisco 49ers," Staley said of Garoppolo. "He hasn't been available in a lot of games and I think that's what the Niners did with drafting Trey Lance. It's a little bit of an insurance policy. But Jimmy is going to give every opportunity to win that starting job for training camp." Read More >>>

Watch Staley's full interview below. 👇

NFL.com Evaluates Key Storyline Being Overlooked for SF

In his "State of the Franchise" series, NFL.com writer Adam Rank is looking at all 32 clubs to provide a comprehensive overview of each team heading into the 2021 season. In addition to players to watch, potential breakout stars and key matchups for the upcoming season, Rank narrowed in on one storyline people are overlooking. Here's what he had to say:

One Storyline People are Overlooking: How much ﻿George Kittle﻿ matters to the running game

"I know we are amazed by what Kittle does in the passing game. But he's huge for the running game (and he really does take pride in blocking, which not every pass-catching tight end can say). When Kittle was on the field in 2019, the 49ers faced lighter boxes more often and were a more effective rushing team. The Niners averaged 5.0 yards per carry with 20 rushing touchdowns when George was on the field. They averaged 3.5 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns without him. Those figures come courtesy of Next Gen Stats."

Quick Hits

According to Pro Football Focus, Arik Armstead﻿'s 88.3 run defense grade is fourth-best among edge defenders over the last two seasons.

--

Wednesday kicked off the first annual Tight End University (TEU) held in Nashville, Tenn. San Francisco tight end George Kittle teamed up with Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and former Carolina Panthers Greg Olsen to help unite tight ends from around the league in a three-day affair.

The summit is set to focus on technique, film study, on-field drills, rehab and recovery. While making his media rounds this week, Kittle said the objective of TEU is to elevate the skill of the position beyond the practice field and to learn successful traits from each of the playmakers in attendance. Read More >>>

Congratulations Joe Staley!

Say Cheese

Media Day Snaps 📸

49ers players strike a pose during 2021 media day.

TE George Kittle
1 / 70

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams, LB Fred Warner, CB Jason Verrett
2 / 70

CB K'Waun Williams, LB Fred Warner, CB Jason Verrett

Meg Williams/49ers
S Marcell Harris
3 / 70

S Marcell Harris

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Kevin White
4 / 70

WR Kevin White

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
5 / 70

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
6 / 70

WR Jauan Jennings

Meg Williams/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
7 / 70

S Jaquiski Tartt

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
8 / 70

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
9 / 70

DL Samson Ebukam

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack
10 / 70

C Alex Mack

Meg Williams/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
11 / 70

DT Javon Kinlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
12 / 70

T Mike McGlinchey

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
13 / 70

RB Elijah Mitchell

Meg Williams/49ers
S Marcell Harris, DB Tarvarius Moore
14 / 70

S Marcell Harris, DB Tarvarius Moore

Meg Williams/49ers
WR River Cracraft
15 / 70

WR River Cracraft

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Darrion Daniels
16 / 70

DL Darrion Daniels

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley, TE George Kittle
17 / 70

TE Ross Dwelley, TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
18 / 70

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
19 / 70

OL Jaylon Moore

Meg Williams/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
20 / 70

DL D.J. Jones

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, DT Javon Kinlaw
21 / 70

DL Arik Armstead, DT Javon Kinlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
22 / 70

TE Ross Dwelley

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
23 / 70

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
24 / 70

WR Trent Sherfield

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Bennie Fowler
25 / 70

WR Bennie Fowler

Meg Williams/49ers
WR River Cracraft
26 / 70

WR River Cracraft

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Travis Benjamin
27 / 70

WR Travis Benjamin

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu
28 / 70

WR Mohamed Sanu

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Richie James
29 / 70

WR Richie James

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
30 / 70

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Jalen Hurd
31 / 70

WR Jalen Hurd

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
32 / 70

TE Charlie Woerner

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
33 / 70

RB Trey Sermon

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
34 / 70

RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
S Tavon Wilson
35 / 70

S Tavon Wilson

Meg Williams/49ers
S Kai Nacua
36 / 70

S Kai Nacua

Meg Williams/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
37 / 70

S Talanoa Hufanga

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
38 / 70

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Wayne Gallman II
39 / 70

RB Wayne Gallman II

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
40 / 70

OL Jake Brendel

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert, DT Javon Kinlaw
41 / 70

RB Raheem Mostert, DT Javon Kinlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Josh Rosen
42 / 70

QB Josh Rosen

Meg Williams/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
43 / 70

RB JaMycal Hasty

Meg Williams/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
44 / 70

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Tom Compton
45 / 70

OL Tom Compton

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
46 / 70

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Dakoda Shepley
47 / 70

OL Dakoda Shepley

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill
48 / 70

OL Daniel Brunskill

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
49 / 70

OL Colton McKivitz

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
50 / 70

LB Dre Greenlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
51 / 70

CB Ambry Thomas

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
52 / 70

OL Aaron Banks

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
53 / 70

DL Kevin Givens

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
54 / 70

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Zach Kerr
55 / 70

DL Zach Kerr

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Josh Hokit
56 / 70

FB Josh Hokit

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
57 / 70

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
58 / 70

LS Taybor Pepper

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Tim Harris Jr.
59 / 70

CB Tim Harris Jr.

Meg Williams/49ers
K Robbie Gould
60 / 70

K Robbie Gould

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst
61 / 70

DL Maurice Hurst

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Kentavius Street
62 / 70

DL Kentavius Street

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
63 / 70

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Jason Verrett
64 / 70

CB Jason Verrett

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arden Key
65 / 70

DL Arden Key

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Nate Sudfeld
66 / 70

QB Nate Sudfeld

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
67 / 70

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Meg Williams/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams
68 / 70

CB K'Waun Williams

Meg Williams/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
69 / 70

DL D.J. Jones

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
70 / 70

DB Jimmie Ward

Meg Williams/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: George Kittle Kicks Off Tight End University

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: NFL.com Spotlights Key Matchups on 49ers Schedule

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: PFF Evaluates the 49ers Defensive Scheme

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: NFL.com Ranks Worst-to-First Candidates

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Kittle, Samuel Land on PFF's Top Pass-Catching Tandems

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Observing Juneteenth

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: George Kittle Reviews Trey Lance's OTAs Performance

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: George Kittle Hypes Up 49ers Defense

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Warner, Bosa Land in Top 5 of PFF's 25 Under 25

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: PFF Places 49ers O-Line in Top 10 in NFL Ranking

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Provides Timelines for Bosa and Ford 

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
Advertising