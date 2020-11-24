Morning Report: Win Jerry Rice, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel Custom-Designed Levi's® Trucker Jackets

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, November 24.
New and Notable
49ers Players and Legends Partner with Levi's® to Design One-of-a-Kind Trucker Jackets
The 49ers and Levi's® are excited to announce a limited-edition collaboration of Levi's® Trucker Jackets inspired by current and former 49ers players. Each bespoke jacket will be available through an online sweepstakes with the proceeds benefiting the 49ers Foundation and Bay Area community.
Fans will have the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a one-of-a-kind Levi's® Trucker Jacket created in partnership with 49ers Legend and 49ers Foundation Honorary Chairman Jerry Rice, tight end George Kittle, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The jackets were designed by Nick Tershay of Diamond Supply Co. to represent each player's individual personality and style.
To enter, all fans have to do is log on to 49ers.com/give and donate $5.00. Entries will be accepted between Monday, November 23 at 12 pm PT and Friday, December 18 at 12 pm PT.
Roster News
San Francisco announced on Monday they have waived/failed physical LB Kiko Alonso and placed DL D.J. Jones and DL Jordan Willis on the Reserve/Covid-19 List.
The Reserve/Covid-19 List was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
Quick Hits
The 49ers partners at Manscaped are donating $100 to the Testicular Cancer Society for every 49ers sack this season. $1,800 has been donated so far! Learn more about how you can help the cause here.
--
Per Pro Football Focus, the 49ers offense has forced 50 missed tackles as a team this season. This ranks fifth among all NFL offenses so far in 2020.