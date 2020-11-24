Presented by

Morning Report: Win Jerry Rice, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel Custom-Designed Levi's® Trucker Jackets

Nov 24, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, November 24.

New and Notable

49ers Players and Legends Partner with Levi's® to Design One-of-a-Kind Trucker Jackets

The 49ers and Levi's® are excited to announce a limited-edition collaboration of Levi's® Trucker Jackets inspired by current and former 49ers players. Each bespoke jacket will be available through an online sweepstakes with the proceeds benefiting the 49ers Foundation and Bay Area community.

Fans will have the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a one-of-a-kind Levi's® Trucker Jacket created in partnership with 49ers Legend and 49ers Foundation Honorary Chairman Jerry Rice, tight end George Kittle﻿, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel﻿. The jackets were designed by Nick Tershay of Diamond Supply Co. to represent each player's individual personality and style.

To enter, all fans have to do is log on to 49ers.com/give and donate $5.00. Entries will be accepted between Monday, November 23 at 12 pm PT and Friday, December 18 at 12 pm PT.

Roster News

San Francisco announced on Monday they have waived/failed physical LB Kiko Alonso and placed DL D.J. Jones and DL Jordan Willis on the Reserve/Covid-19 List.

The Reserve/Covid-19 List was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Quick Hits

The 49ers partners at Manscaped are donating $100 to the Testicular Cancer Society for every 49ers sack this season. $1,800 has been donated so far! Learn more about how you can help the cause here.

--

Per Pro Football Focus, the 49ers offense has forced 50 missed tackles as a team this season. This ranks fifth among all NFL offenses so far in 2020.

In the Community

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Roster Moves, Javon Kinlaw Registers Top 5 in QB Pressures by a Rookie

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Arik Armstead Awarded NFLPA Community MVP Award, 49ers Debut 

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers storylines.
news

Morning Report: Joe Montana Discusses Locker Room Culture, 49ers Claim Takkarist McKinley Off Waivers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers news.
news

Morning Report: How to Vote for the 2021 Pro Bowl, 49ers Announce Roster Moves

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines
news

Morning Report: PFF Highlights Performances of Five 49ers in Week 10, Grades All 32 First-round Draft Picks

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: #SFvsNO Recap

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers storylines.
news

Morning Report: How to Watch #SFvsNO and Game Preview

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Timeline for Richard Sherman's Return, 49ers Announce Roster Moves

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, roster news and injury updates.
news

Morning Report: Three 49ers Make PFF's Mid-season All-Pro List

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers news.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Roster Moves, Dennis Brown Catches Up with Kevin Fagan

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Injury Update on Jimmy Garoppolo, Aaron Rodgers Endorses Fred Warner for First All-Pro Title

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

Advertising