Morning Report: Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan, Week 2 PFF Player Grades

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, September 22.
New and Notable
Kyle Shanahan Provides Injury Updates on Several 49ers Following Unnerving Week 2 Win
Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on Monday to recap the 49ers win over the New York Jets, as well as provide updates on a number of 49ers that are dealing with injuries suffered during Sunday's game. Click here for more information on the following player injuries, as well as updates on George Kittle, Dee Ford and Jason Verrett.
- Both Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas suffered torn ACL injuries.
- Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain following a Quinnen Williams sack in the first quarter. According to Shanahan, the quarterback has a chance to play in Week 3.
Raheem Mostert suffered an MCL sprain and is likely to be OUT against the Giants.
- Tevin Coleman is dealing with a knee sprain that occurred late in Sunday's game.
- D.J. Jones is battling an ankle injury.
- Dre Greenlaw suffered a thigh contusion.
Watch the full video below. 👇
Week 2 Pro Football Focus Player Grades
Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus provided grades for six members of the 49ers who made an impact during Sunday's contest. Take a look at which 49ers stood out over the weekend.
92.1 Overall Grade - Jordan Reed
90.2 Overall Grade - Jimmy Garoppolo
88.0 Overall Grade - Arik Armstead
87.4 Overall Grade - Jerick McKinnon
83.5 Overall Grade - Raheem Mostert
76.1 Overall Grade - K'Waun Williams
Read More >>>
Quick Hits
Los San Francisco 49ers pudieron regresar a la senda del triunfo al vencer a los Jets y redimirse por su actuación en la semana 1 donde cayeron contra su rival de división, Los Arizona Cardinals. Lee Mas >>>
--
According to Pro Football Focus, 49ers quarterbacks had a 132.2 passer rating when targeting Jordan Reed.