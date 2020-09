Morning Report: Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan, Week 2 PFF Player Grades

New and Notable

Kyle Shanahan Provides Injury Updates on Several 49ers Following Unnerving Week 2 Win

Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on Monday to recap the 49ers win over the New York Jets, as well as provide updates on a number of 49ers that are dealing with injuries suffered during Sunday's game. Click here for more information on the following player injuries, as well as updates on George Kittle, Dee Ford and Jason Verrett.