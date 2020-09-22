Morning Report: Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan, Week 2 PFF Player Grades

New and Notable

Kyle Shanahan Provides Injury Updates on Several 49ers Following Unnerving Week 2 Win

Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on Monday to recap the 49ers win over the New York Jets, as well as provide updates on a number of 49ers that are dealing with injuries suffered during Sunday's game. Click here for more information on the following player injuries, as well as updates on ﻿George Kittle﻿, ﻿Dee Ford﻿ and ﻿Jason Verrett﻿.