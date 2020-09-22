Presented by

Morning Report: Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan, Week 2 PFF Player Grades

Sep 22, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, September 22.

New and Notable

Kyle Shanahan Provides Injury Updates on Several 49ers Following Unnerving Week 2 Win

Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on Monday to recap the 49ers win over the New York Jets, as well as provide updates on a number of 49ers that are dealing with injuries suffered during Sunday's game. Click here for more information on the following player injuries, as well as updates on ﻿George Kittle﻿, ﻿Dee Ford﻿ and ﻿Jason Verrett﻿.

  • Both ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ and ﻿Solomon Thomas﻿ suffered torn ACL injuries.
  • ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ suffered a high ankle sprain following a Quinnen Williams sack in the first quarter. According to Shanahan, the quarterback has a chance to play in Week 3.
    ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ suffered an MCL sprain and is likely to be OUT against the Giants.
  • ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ is dealing with a knee sprain that occurred late in Sunday's game.
  • ﻿D.J. Jones﻿ is battling an ankle injury.
  • ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿ suffered a thigh contusion.

Watch the full video below. 👇

Week 2 Pro Football Focus Player Grades

Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus provided grades for six members of the 49ers who made an impact during Sunday's contest. Take a look at which 49ers stood out over the weekend.

92.1 Overall Grade - ﻿Jordan Reed﻿

90.2 Overall Grade - ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿

88.0 Overall Grade - ﻿Arik Armstead﻿

87.4 Overall Grade - ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿

83.5 Overall Grade - ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿

76.1 Overall Grade - ﻿K'Waun Williams﻿

Read More >>>

Quick Hits

Los San Francisco 49ers pudieron regresar a la senda del triunfo al vencer a los Jets y redimirse por su actuación en la semana 1 donde cayeron contra su rival de división, Los Arizona Cardinals. Lee Mas >>>

--

According to Pro Football Focus, 49ers quarterbacks had a 132.2 passer rating when targeting ﻿Jordan Reed﻿.

