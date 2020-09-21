Kyle Shanahan Provides Injury Updates on Several 49ers Following Unnerving Week 2 Win

If Sunday's injuries weren't enough, the team dealt with a number of additional setbacks surrounding their Week 2 victory over the New York Jets. The team plane, scheduled to take them from San Jose International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport, was found to be damaged, forcing the team to fly out of San Francisco International Airport, nearly an hour north of their original source.

The team is spending the week in West Virginia in between their Week 2 and 3 matchups against the Jets and New York Giants. While already dealing with a rather long list of players working through various ailments, the 49ers will have to wait a bit longer to determine the severity of their injuries. While being on the road, the team has had to rely on a mobile "MRI truck" to evaluate players who are dealing with injuries.

Kyle Shanahan revealed that the truck had mechanical issues, putting a delay on player evaluations, notably, the status of two of San Francisco's first-round picks, ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ and ﻿Solomon Thomas﻿. As of now, there are no updates on either player, who both suffered knee injuries in back-to-back plays on Sunday. The team is currently relying on a local hospital to assist with MRI scans.

As for the other injuries, ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ suffered a high ankle sprain following a Quinnen Williams sack in the first quarter. Garoppolo observably played through the injury before being ruled OUT in the second half. According to Shanahan, Garoppolo still has a chance to suit up in the Week 3 contest against the Giants, given the mildness of his injury.

﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ left the game just before halftime, and, like Garoppolo, was ruled OUT of the second half of the contest. It was determined the running back suffered an MCL sprain and is likely to be OUT against the Giants. Mostert is also awaiting the birth of his second child, who is due in the coming days, which falls into the team's previously agreed upon arrangement to allow the running back to be on hand for the birth of his son.

The 49ers could be without another running back against the Giants as ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ is dealing with a knee sprain that occurred late in Sunday's game. Shanahan noted he is "very concerned" with the severity of Coleman's knee as the team is awaiting the results from an MRI.

Additionally, defensive lineman ﻿D.J. Jones﻿ is battling an ankle injury and ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿ suffered a thigh contusion. The team will further assess both defensive standouts as the week progresses.

As for players with hopes to return from injury, ﻿Dee Ford﻿ missed Sunday's contest with neck spasms. Additional testing revealed the pass rusher's injury is also in connection with his back. Due to the heedfulness of neck and back injuries, the 49ers are being cautious with Ford's return and will continue to monitor his health.

﻿George Kittle﻿ missed Sunday's game while working his way back from a knee injury. The team plans to assess the tight end's potential for return when San Francisco resumes practice on Wednesday.

﻿Jason Verrett﻿ has missed the start of the season while nursing a hamstring injury suffered during training camp. Shanahan believes the corner should be on hand during Wednesday's session, which could prove beneficial as the 49ers are still without ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ (calf).