Morning Report: Injury Updates, Kyle Shanahan's Open-Door Approach to Support Players, Roster Moves

Kyle Shanahan has 'Zero Hesitation' in Following Players' Lead Amid Social Issues

Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks decided they would not play Game 5 against the Orlando Magic due to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc. Following that decision, professional sports leagues across the country including the NBA, MLB, NHL and even the ATP started postponing their games. In the NFL, a handful of teams forwent practice on Thursday to reflect on recent events. During his media availability yesterday, Kyle Shanahan discussed how players will inform whatever decisions the team makes on social justice initiatives. "This definitely is obviously more important than football and any type of sport," Shanahan said. "If there's anything they want to do constructively as a team or take practice off to do that, there will be zero hesitation on our part. But that's something I'll always leave up to the players."