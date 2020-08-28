Morning Report: Injury Updates, Kyle Shanahan's Open-Door Approach to Support Players, Roster Moves

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, August 28.
New and Notable
Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan
- George Kittle left midway through practice on Wednesday and worked with trainers off to the side. According to Shanahan, Kittle had a tight hamstring and the team opted to remove him from practice for precautionary measures.
- Ross Dwelley missed multiple practices this week while dealing with a foot issue. Shanahan said the tight end is day-to-day and could return as early as next week.
- Deebo Samuel (foot) was spotted running full-speed sprints up the sidelines during Wednesday's session as the wideout inches towards his return to the field.
Kyle Shanahan has 'Zero Hesitation' in Following Players' Lead Amid Social Issues
Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks decided they would not play Game 5 against the Orlando Magic due to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc. Following that decision, professional sports leagues across the country including the NBA, MLB, NHL and even the ATP started postponing their games. In the NFL, a handful of teams forwent practice on Thursday to reflect on recent events. During his media availability yesterday, Kyle Shanahan discussed how players will inform whatever decisions the team makes on social justice initiatives. "This definitely is obviously more important than football and any type of sport," Shanahan said. "If there's anything they want to do constructively as a team or take practice off to do that, there will be zero hesitation on our part. But that's something I'll always leave up to the players." Read More >>>
Roster Moves
San Francisco announced on Thursday that they have signed wide receivers River Cracraft and Kevin White to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team released Jaron Brown and waived/injured Jonathan Kongbo.
Cracraft originally entered the NFL after signing to the Denver Broncos practice squad as an undrafted free agent on October 18, 2017 where he spent the majority of his rookie season. In three years with the Broncos (2017-19), he appeared in nine games and registered one reception for 44 yards. In 2019, he saw action in one game with Denver prior to being waived by the team on September 24. He was later signed to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad on December 24, 2019 where he spent the remainder of the season. After signing a Reserve/Future contract with the Eagles on January 6, 2020, he was waived on May 1.
White was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears as the seventh overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career with the Bears (2015-18), he has appeared in 14 games (five starts) and registered 25 receptions for 285 yards. On March 15, 2019, White signed with the Arizona Cardinals and was later released on August 22, 2019.
Quick Hits
The San Francisco 49ers partnered with KPIX to re-air historical games presented by Levi's® following a fan vote on the team's Twitter. Check out the schedule, how to watch and which games the Faithful selected here.
Mostert discussed the cancelled games in other leagues, conversations the 49ers are having around social justice, Trent Williams' athleticism and his dual-role on offense and special teams. Watch the video below. 👇