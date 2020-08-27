San Francisco 49ers Partner with KPIX to Re-Air Historical Games presented by Levi's® Following Fan Vote

Aug 27, 2020 at 09:00 AM
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers and KPIX announced on Thursday plans to re-air four historic 49ers games presented by Levi's to celebrate the start of the 2020 NFL season on Sunday, September 13th against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium. A fan vote helped select the games that will be featured in the 49ers Classic Reply programming, including two of the organization's five Super Bowl wins and two memorable NFC Championship victories:

Date Time Game
Sunday, Aug. 30 1:00 p.m. PT Super Bowl XXIV
Sunday, Aug. 30 3:00 p.m. PT Super Bowl XXIX
Saturday, Sept. 5 3:00 p.m. PT 1981 NFC Championship
Sunday, Sept. 6 3:00 p.m. PT 2019 NFC Championship

Each 49ers Classic Replay telecast will feature a director's cut including interviews by KPIX sports director Dennis O'Donnell with 49ers legends that competed in those games, including Jerry Rice and Randy Cross. Greg Papa and Tim Ryan, the voices of the 49ers, will also provide commentary for last year's NFC Championship. The game broadcasts will air on KPIX 5 and 49ers.com in place of the four preseason telecasts cancelled due to the COVID-19 health emergency.

This Sunday, Super Bowl XXIV and Super Bowl XXIX will be re-broadcast in back-to-back showings of the 49ers decisive victories over the Broncos and Chargers, respectively. The organization's all-time winningest coach, George Seifert, leads the team to both of these championships, alongside a host of 49ers legends including Joe Montana, Steve Young, Jerry Rice, Roger Craig and Brent Jones.

The following weekend will feature the team's first and most recent NFC Championship wins. That Saturday, all 49ers and NFL fans alike will remember the historic game win over the Dallas Cowboys in 1982 when Dwight Clark soared for "The Catch" to catapult the 49ers into their first Super Bowl. Then on Sunday, fans will be able to relive last year's 2019 NFC Championship Game that showcased running back Raheem Mostert rushing for a franchise record 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

