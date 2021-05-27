Morning Report: Injury Update on Jeff Wilson Jr.

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, May 27.
New and Notable
Jeff Wilson Jr. to Start Season on PUP with 'Significant' Torn Meniscus
On Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. suffered a torn meniscus at the team facility on Thursday and is likely to miss significant time.
According to general manager John Lynch, the injury was a freak incident that took place after Wilson Jr. returned to the locker room following a workout. Read More >>>
NFL, NFLPA Agree to $208.2M Salary Cap Ceiling for 2022 Season
The league and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) have agreed to a salary cap ceiling of $208.2 million for the 2022 season. Tom Pelissero noted that although the ceiling was agreed upon, there currently is not a cap floor. The final cap figure will not be set until next February.
In Cased You Missed It
Kyle Shanahan Offers Player Updates at the Start of 49ers OTAs
A large contingency of the San Francisco 49ers locker room was on hand at the start of Phase Three of the team's offseason workout program. Per the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFLPA, the 49ers are allowed to conduct a total of 10 days of organized team activities (OTAs) beginning on Monday, May 24.
Kyle Shanahan was pleased with the 49ers extensive turnout amid a number of players around the league opting to not take part in team activities amid concerns surrounding the pandemic. The head coach addressed the media to discuss the status of several players, as well as recapped the performance of a number of 49ers in their first practice open to the media.
- Per Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo's ankle "seems totally healthy" as the quarterback has assumed his role under center.
- In his early evaluations, Shanahan appears pleased with Trey Lance's adjustment into the league. Although it's tough to fully assess the rookie just two days into OTAs, he appears to be handling the load the 49ers have thrown at him over the last few weeks.
- With caution to his recovery, the head coach doesn't expect Nick Bosa being a participant during OTAs. However, the expectation is for the edge rusher to make a return to the field sooner rather than later.
- Jalen Hurd was spotted rehabbing off to the side during Tuesday's session. According to Shanahan, he too is projected to make a recovery from his ACL tear suffered last August and is expected to be on hand for training camp.
- The 49ers appear optimistic with the strides Dee Ford has taken over the past several months.
- After a series of setbacks delaying his return to the field, Shanahan confirmed reports that Weston Richburg is expected to retire at some point this offseason.
- Fred Warner now finds himself in a similar position as George Kittle last season as he's the next 49ers player in line to be rewarded for his contributions. Warner is entering the final year of his rookie deal and, per Shanahan, San Francisco anticipates the linebacker being a part of the team's long-term plans.
