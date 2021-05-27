Presented by

Morning Report: Injury Update on Jeff Wilson Jr.

May 27, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, May 27.

New and Notable

Jeff Wilson Jr. to Start Season on PUP with 'Significant' Torn Meniscus

On Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. suffered a torn meniscus at the team facility on Thursday and is likely to miss significant time.

According to general manager John Lynch, the injury was a freak incident that took place after Wilson Jr. returned to the locker room following a workout. Read More >>>

NFL, NFLPA Agree to $208.2M Salary Cap Ceiling for 2022 Season

The league and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) have agreed to a salary cap ceiling of $208.2 million for the 2022 season. Tom Pelissero noted that although the ceiling was agreed upon, there currently is not a cap floor. The final cap figure will not be set until next February.

In Cased You Missed It

Kyle Shanahan Offers Player Updates at the Start of 49ers OTAs

A large contingency of the San Francisco 49ers locker room was on hand at the start of Phase Three of the team's offseason workout program. Per the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFLPA, the 49ers are allowed to conduct a total of 10 days of organized team activities (OTAs) beginning on Monday, May 24.

Kyle Shanahan was pleased with the 49ers extensive turnout amid a number of players around the league opting to not take part in team activities amid concerns surrounding the pandemic. The head coach addressed the media to discuss the status of several players, as well as recapped the performance of a number of 49ers in their first practice open to the media.

  1. Per Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s ankle "seems totally healthy" as the quarterback has assumed his role under center.
  2. In his early evaluations, Shanahan appears pleased with Trey Lance﻿'s adjustment into the league. Although it's tough to fully assess the rookie just two days into OTAs, he appears to be handling the load the 49ers have thrown at him over the last few weeks.
  3. With caution to his recovery, the head coach doesn't expect Nick Bosa being a participant during OTAs. However, the expectation is for the edge rusher to make a return to the field sooner rather than later.
  4. Jalen Hurd was spotted rehabbing off to the side during Tuesday's session. According to Shanahan, he too is projected to make a recovery from his ACL tear suffered last August and is expected to be on hand for training camp.
  5. The 49ers appear optimistic with the strides Dee Ford has taken over the past several months.
  6. After a series of setbacks delaying his return to the field, Shanahan confirmed reports that Weston Richburg is expected to retire at some point this offseason.
  7. ﻿Fred Warner﻿ now finds himself in a similar position as George Kittle last season as he's the next 49ers player in line to be rewarded for his contributions. Warner is entering the final year of his rookie deal and, per Shanahan, San Francisco anticipates the linebacker being a part of the team's long-term plans.

Read More >>>

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Begin OTAs

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Peter King Puts 49ers at No. 5 in Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Set Preseason Dates

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: PFF Regrades 49ers 2019 Draft Class to 'Excellent'

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: George Kittle Lands in Top 5 of PFF's TE Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: PFF Identifies Most 'Underrated' Player on 49ers Roster

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Players Arrive for Offseason Program

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Rookie Minicamp Recap

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: NFL.com Gives 49ers 2021 Win Total Projections

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: A Closer Look at the 49ers 2021 Schedule

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Week 1 Announced, Stay Tuned for the Full 2021 Schedule

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
Advertising