Morning Report: Injury Update on Jimmy Garoppolo, Aaron Rodgers Endorses Fred Warner for First All-Pro Title

New and Notable

The 49ers received positive news on Friday regarding quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo﻿. The quarterback left the Week 8 contest against the Seattle Seahawks with a high-ankle sprain – a completely new, and worse sprain than the initial injury suffered earlier in the season. Given the severity of the injury, there was a possibility Garoppolo would need to undergo a procedure on his ankle, which would eliminate his chances of returning in 2020. But Kyle Shanahan revealed during media availability of Friday that following consultations with multiple doctors, the quarterback will not need surgery, opening his chances for a potential return late in the season. Read More >>>