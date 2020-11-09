Morning Report: Injury Update on Jimmy Garoppolo, Aaron Rodgers Endorses Fred Warner for First All-Pro Title

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, November 9.
New and Notable
Jimmy Garoppolo Will Not Undergo Surgery
The 49ers received positive news on Friday regarding quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The quarterback left the Week 8 contest against the Seattle Seahawks with a high-ankle sprain – a completely new, and worse sprain than the initial injury suffered earlier in the season. Given the severity of the injury, there was a possibility Garoppolo would need to undergo a procedure on his ankle, which would eliminate his chances of returning in 2020. But Kyle Shanahan revealed during media availability of Friday that following consultations with multiple doctors, the quarterback will not need surgery, opening his chances for a potential return late in the season. Read More >>>
Aaron Rodgers to Fred Warner: 'The Field Don't Lie, You Should Be All-Pro'
San Francisco's third-year linebacker might be flying under the radar, but his exceptional play has continued to garner buzz from national pundits, his peers and his opposition. During Thursday's game, Fred Warner was wired for sound, and you can hear San Francisco's leader continually rallying the defense in the lopsided matchup. Postgame, Warner is seen holding a conversion with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who gave exceptionally high praise to the 49ers budding linebacker.
"I'm happy for you man, I really mean that," Rodgers told Warner postgame. "Unfortunately, name recognition means too much. Ain't nobody better. There really isn't. You're the best and everybody knows it. The field don't lie. You should be All-Pro." Read More >>>
49ers Activate Four From Reserve/COVID-19 List
The 49ers announced on Friday that they have activated Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams from the Reserve/Covid-19 List.
The Reserve/COVID-19 List has been created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
Quick Hits
According to Pro Football Focus, Trent Williams is the highest-graded tackle in the NFL heading into Week 10.
--
In the fifth episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, 49ers Director of Game Day Production & Live Events Laura Johnson discussed her gameday routine, the difference between the crowd noise played in stadium and on broadcast and the importance of championing women in the sports industry.
Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Spotify | Apple Podcasts
--
In partnership with PepsiCo, the 49ers donated several pallets of Aquafina and Bubly sparkling water to communities in Northern California affected by the major Lightning Complex wildfires this fall.