Morning Report: George Kittle Reviews Trey Lance's OTAs Performance

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, June 17.
New and Notable
Kittle Says Trey Lance is 'In the Right Spot' with Shanahan and 49ers
If anyone can give a precise scouting report on the San Francisco 49ers No. 3 overall pick, it might be one of the guys to catch passes from him.
On Tuesday, George Kittle was a guest on Good Morning Football where he gave a peek into what fans can expect out of rookie quarterback Trey Lance.
"I think Trey has all the attributes to be a very good, very special quarterback," Kittle said. "He's a freak athlete. I think really one of my favorite things about him right now just as a rookie, is that he takes risks. Like, he doesn't complete all the passes that he throws, but he's trying to fit into those small windows. And he's just trying to throw it as hard as he can to get it to that wide receiver going through maybe the second window. And I think that's really fun to see a guy take risks." Read More >>>
Quick Hits
Join us live for the 2021 State of the Franchise event presented by Incogmeato, available only in the 49ers app on Wednesday, June 30 at 6PM PT. Learn more at 49ers.com/sotf.
--
The San Francisco 49ers and the County of Santa Clara have announced that the Levi's® Stadium mass vaccination site operated by Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Hospitals and Clinics will conclude COVID-19 vaccination operations on June 24, 2021.
Those who have received only their first dose of a two-dose vaccine from Levi's® Stadium by the time the vaccination site closes will be able to arrange their second dose at any other site throughout the county. For additional sites, appointment times, drop-in locations and other information on vaccine administration for Santa Clara County, please visit sccfreevax.org.
--
In 2020, Fred Warner earned a PFF coverage grade of 91.1 and allowed a passer rating of just 81.9 into his coverage, some 25 points lower than the average among linebackers. Per Pro Football Focus.
Say Cheese
