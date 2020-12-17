Presented by

Morning Report: George Kittle Returns to Practice, PFF Names Four 49ers to Their Pro Bowl Rosters

Dec 17, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers storylines for Thursday, December 17.

New and Notable

Practice Window Opened for George Kittle

On Monday, Kyle Shanahan revealed the possibility of ﻿George Kittle﻿ nearing a return at some point in 2020. That possibility has become more of a reality as the San Francisco 49ers opened the practice window for the tight end on Wednesday.

Kittle missed the last five games while working his way back from a foot fracture. He joined quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and other 49ers in Arizona to continue their rehab with the SAP Performance Facility currently closed, per Santa Clara County guidelines. Read More >>>

49ers Receive 'Positive' News on Raheem Mostert

The 49ers received positive news on ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿'s ankle. The running back underwent imaging following the Week 14 contest against the Washington Football Team after re-aggravating an ankle sprain sustained in Week 6. According to Shanahan, Mostert should be good to go by the end of the week but he said they will be careful with him and have him sit out of practice. Read More >>>

NFL Pro Bowl 2021: PFF's Selections for NFC and AFC Pro Bowl Rosters

Using the Pro Football Focus grades on every player so far this season, the analytics site released their NFC Pro Bowl rosters. Here are the 49ers PFF listed to their NFC roster.

﻿Trent Williams﻿

  • Overall Grade: 90.1
  • Analysis: "Williams has been back to burying guys in the run game for the 49ers."

﻿Fred Warner﻿

  • Overall Grade: 81.3
  • Analysis: "Eric Kendricks has backed up last season's excellent work with another strong showing for Minnesota and has a PFF coverage grade of 90.7. Fred Warner is right behind him (87.8) and has allowed a passer rating of only 76.8 when targeted."

﻿Jimmie Ward﻿

  • Overall Grade: 75.8
  • Analysis: "Jimmie Ward is backing up his impressive 2019 campaign with another excellent season in 2020."

﻿Kyle Juszczyk﻿

  • Overall Grade: 66.5
  • Analysis: "The most heavily used fullback in the NFL is also the best. Juszczyk is closing in on 400 snaps of offense this season and has earned a PFF rushing grade of 85.9 across 13 carries."

Quick Hits

Jesús Zárate y Carlos Ramírez discuten las jugadas doradas del partido incluyendo las anotaciones de Jeff Wilson Jr. y la interceptación de Fred Warner presentadas por Clover Sonoma. Ver Ahora >>>

--

Kyle Shanahan discussed the team's quarterback situation with ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ and ﻿C.J. Beathard﻿ and gave injury updates on ﻿George Kittle﻿, ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿, ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ and other 49ers players. Watch the head coach's full press conference below. 👇

--

The 49ers partnered with Santa Clara small business, Sandi's Cobbler Cups, to deliver 120 meals to the JW House Dinner Pickup Program for families with a loved one in the hospital this holiday season, delivering homemade holiday cards accompanied the warm meals.

49ers Provide Warm Meals and Holiday Cards for JW House Dinner Pickup Program

The 49ers partnered with Santa Clara small business, Sandi's Cobbler Cups, for a month-long delivery of homemade cards and 120 warm meals to JW House for families with a loved one in the hospital this holiday season.

49ers Provide Warm Meals and Holiday Cards for JW House Dinner Pickup Program
1 / 9
49ers Provide Warm Meals and Holiday Cards for JW House Dinner Pickup Program
2 / 9
49ers Provide Warm Meals and Holiday Cards for JW House Dinner Pickup Program
3 / 9
49ers Provide Warm Meals and Holiday Cards for JW House Dinner Pickup Program
4 / 9
Guy McIntyre
5 / 9

Guy McIntyre

Guy McIntyre
6 / 9

Guy McIntyre

49ers Provide Warm Meals and Holiday Cards for JW House Dinner Pickup Program
7 / 9
Guy McIntyre
8 / 9

Guy McIntyre

49ers Provide Warm Meals and Holiday Cards for JW House Dinner Pickup Program
9 / 9

