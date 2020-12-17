Morning Report: George Kittle Returns to Practice, PFF Names Four 49ers to Their Pro Bowl Rosters

49ers Receive 'Positive' News on Raheem Mostert

The 49ers received positive news on ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿'s ankle. The running back underwent imaging following the Week 14 contest against the Washington Football Team after re-aggravating an ankle sprain sustained in Week 6. According to Shanahan, Mostert should be good to go by the end of the week but he said they will be careful with him and have him sit out of practice. Read More >>>