Morning Report: Fred Warner Signs On for Five More Years in SF

49ers Sign LB Fred Warner to Five-Year Extension

"We're extremely excited to have completed a long-term contract extension with Fred prior to the start of training camp," said General Manager John Lynch. "Fred brings the type of leadership and energy every day that our defense and team feeds off. He earned this extension through hard work, discipline, and the professional way he goes about his business. We look forward to watching him continue to play at an elite level for us well into the future. Now it's time to go to work." Read More >>>