Morning Report: Fred Warner Signs On for Five More Years in SF

New and Notable
49ers Sign LB Fred Warner to Five-Year Extension
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that the team has signed All-Pro LB Fred Warner to a five-year extension through the 2026 season.
"We're extremely excited to have completed a long-term contract extension with Fred prior to the start of training camp," said General Manager John Lynch. "Fred brings the type of leadership and energy every day that our defense and team feeds off. He earned this extension through hard work, discipline, and the professional way he goes about his business. We look forward to watching him continue to play at an elite level for us well into the future. Now it's time to go to work." Read More >>>
Watch Warner's full press conference below. 👇
49ers Players, NFL Reacts to Fred Warner's Contract Extension
On Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers locked up Fred Warner to a long-term deal that made him the highest paid inside linebacker in the league. His five-year contract extension will now keep the All-Pro linebacker in red and gold through the 2026 season.
After catching wind of the news, several players and executives around the league, including current and former 49ers players, reacted to the linebacker's extension. Here's a social roundup from Warner's colleagues surrounding his record deal.
Say Cheese
Check out images as Fred Warner and John Lynch signed the linebacker's five-year contract extension.