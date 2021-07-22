49ers Players, NFL Reacts to Fred Warner's Contract Extension

On Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers locked up Fred Warner to a long-term deal that made him the highest paid inside linebacker in the league. His five-year contract extension will now keep the All-Pro linebacker in red and gold through the 2026 season.
After catching wind of the news, several players and executives around the league, including current and former 49ers players, reacted to the linebacker's extension. Here's a social roundup from Warner's colleagues surrounding his record deal.
View some of Fred Warner's best moments since being drafted by the 49ers 70th overall in 2018.