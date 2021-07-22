49ers Players, NFL Reacts to Fred Warner's Contract Extension

Jul 22, 2021 at 12:42 PM

On Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers locked up Fred Warner to a long-term deal that made him the highest paid inside linebacker in the league. His five-year contract extension will now keep the All-Pro linebacker in red and gold through the 2026 season.

After catching wind of the news, several players and executives around the league, including current and former 49ers players, reacted to the linebacker's extension. Here's a social roundup from Warner's colleagues surrounding his record deal.

54 Photos from Fred Warner's Career in San Francisco So Far

View some of Fred Warner's best moments since being drafted by the 49ers 70th overall in 2018.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa
2 / 54

LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
4 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
5 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
7 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
9 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
10 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
11 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
12 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
15 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
16 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
18 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
21 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
22 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
23 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
24 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
25 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
26 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
27 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Fred Warner
28 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Fred Warner
29 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt, LB Fred Warner, DB Jimmie Ward
30 / 54

S Jaquiski Tartt, LB Fred Warner, DB Jimmie Ward

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Fred Warner
31 / 54

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
32 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
33 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
34 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
35 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
36 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
37 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Fred Warner
38 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
39 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
40 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
41 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
42 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
43 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
44 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Fred Warner
45 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
46 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
47 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner
48 / 54

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
49 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
50 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
51 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
52 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
53 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
54 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

49ers Unveil Schedule for 2021 Training Camp Highlighted by Levi's® Stadium Practice

Limited tickets for all open practice dates go on sale to the public Monday, July 26th; Dwight Clark Day will mark the Faithful's return to Levi's® Stadium.

news

Fred Warner's Laying the Blueprint for Brother Troy and 49ers Defense

Lauded for his blossoming young career, Warner is eager for his brother to create a legacy of his own.
news

Morning Report: Fred Warner Signs On for Five More Years in SF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

49ers Firman a Fred Warner Para Extensión de Contrato Por 5 Años

Los 49ers anunciaron este jueves que el equipo ha firmado al All-Pro LB Fred Warner a una extensión de cinco años hasta la temporada 2026.
Advertising