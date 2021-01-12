Morning Report: College Football Edition

New and Notable

2021 San Francisco 49ers Mock Draft Monday 1.0

It's that time of year again as pundits and fans alike turn their attention to how teams can better improve their roster with young, up and coming talent through the draft. The 2021 NFL Draft is set to take place in Cleveland, with the first round beginning on April 29.

Leading up to Night 1, national analysts will boast a series of projections of where collegiate players will land and potential moves teams could make to steadily improve their respective rosters. After finishing the season 6-10, the 49ers currently own the 12th-overall pick in this year's draft.