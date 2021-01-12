Morning Report: College Football Edition

Good Morning Faithful,
2021 San Francisco 49ers Mock Draft Monday 1.0
It's that time of year again as pundits and fans alike turn their attention to how teams can better improve their roster with young, up and coming talent through the draft. The 2021 NFL Draft is set to take place in Cleveland, with the first round beginning on April 29.
Leading up to Night 1, national analysts will boast a series of projections of where collegiate players will land and potential moves teams could make to steadily improve their respective rosters. After finishing the season 6-10, the 49ers currently own the 12th-overall pick in this year's draft.
Projections are likely to change over the next few months given the impact of the NFL Scouting Combine, free agency and a number of other factors that can alter a team's needs (Of note, the 49ers have 41 impending free agents). With that, here is the first (of many) Mock Draft Mondays looking at what several draft analysts predict the 49ers to do with the 12th-overall pick. Read More >>>
Former 49ers OL Harris Barton Selected to 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class
It was announced on Monday that former San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Harris Barton was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame 2021 induction class.
A once highly recruited defensive lineman, Barton switched to the offensive line his first year at the University of North Carolina. He became a four-year starter with the Tar Heels and was named NCAA's All-American Scholar/Athlete Team and Academic All-ACC. He was also named the Atlantic Coast Conference Outstanding Offensive Lineman during his final season at North Carolina. Read More >>>
6 NFL Prospects from the College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Two of the most reputable teams in collegiate football faced off in Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship game. The matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-0) and Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) not only featured two perennial powerhouse teams vying for the national title, but also a number of young players who are likely at the top of teams' draft boards heading into April.
Several contributors from college football's finale are eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft. Both Ohio State and Alabama have produced plenteous first-round talent over the years, including San Francisco 49ers reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa (Ohio State) and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) to name a few. Read More >>>
Following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL regular season, Pro Football Focus graded all 32 first-round picks on their performances this season. Check out how Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk fared here.
According to Pro Football Focus, Brandon Aiyuk never dropped a deep pass (20+ yards) in his career at Arizona State.
Last season, Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa (2016) became the first set of brothers to win the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Bosa dominated the voting, garnering 43 votes. Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby was a distant second with four votes, Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (two votes) was third and Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen also got a vote.
