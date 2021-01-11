NinersFeed

Presented by

6 Prospects to Watch in College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Jan 11, 2021 at 12:35 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

Two of the most reputable teams in collegiate football are set to face off on Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship game. The matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-0) and Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) not only features two perennial powerhouse teams vying for the national title, but also a number of young players who are likely at the top of teams' draft boards heading into April.

Several contributors in college football's finale are eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft. Both Ohio State and Alabama have produced plenteous first-round talent over the years, including San Francisco 49ers reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa (Ohio State) and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) to name a few.

In preparation for the championship game, here are six potential draft prospects 49ers fans should watch for on Monday night:

1. QB Justin Fields – Ohio State

Fields has been recognized as one of the most coveted quarterbacks in this year's draft given his athleticism and talent. The Buckeyes QB has completed 73.4 percent of his passes for 1,906 passing yards, 21 touchdowns to six interceptions in seven games. He's also added 274 yards on the ground this season to add to five rushing touchdowns.

Expected to land in the Top 5, mock drafts have the 49ers zero'ing in on the quarterback if the team should move up in the draft.

2. CB Patrick Surtain II – Alabama

Surtain II has been favored to be one of the first cornerbacks off the board in April. A three-year starter with the Crimson Tide, Surtain II amassed 34 total tackles (20 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception, one defensive touchdown and eight passes defended in 12 games this season at Alabama.

Surtain II still has another year of eligibility, but should he declare, San Francisco could look to the cornerback position. The 49ers have a long list of impending free agent cornerbacks, including ﻿Richard Sherman﻿, ﻿Jason Verrett﻿ and ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿.

The junior corner is the son of former All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain Sr., who spent 11 seasons with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.

3. OL Wyatt Davis – Ohio State

The Ohio State guard is projected to be one of the first interior offensive linemen to come off the board in April as an immediate Day 1 starter. Davis was also voted as unanimous All-American and earned the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year Award for the Big Ten conference this season.

4. QB Mac Jones – Alabama

Jones served as Tagovailoa's backup over two seasons but replaced the quarterback in 2019 due to injuries. The quarterback has started just 16 games for the Crimson Tide throughout his career, however, has completed 77% percent of his passes for 4,036 yards and 36 touchdowns to four interceptions. It's worth noting Jones has registered four games with 400-plus passing yards and six games with at least four passing touchdowns in 2020.

Given his small sample size, it's possible Jones could return to the Crimson Tide for another season.

5. CB Shaun Wade – Ohio State

Regarded as one of the top corner prospects in the 2021 draft behind Surtain II, Wade registered 29 total tackles (21 solo), two interceptions, one defensive touchdown and three passes defended in seven games this season. He was recently named the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year in the Big Ten.

Over his time with the Buckeyes, Wade has notched six interceptions, 17 passes defended and three forced fumbles in 30 games.

6. RB Najee Harris – Alabama

A Bay Area product hailing from Antioch, Calif., Harris is projected as a Top 3 running back heading into this year's draft with the opportunity to improve his stock on Monday night. In 12 games this season, Harris registered 229 carries for 1,387 yards (6.1 average) and 24 touchdowns. Harris' 24 rushing scores led the NCAA this season. He's also a contributor in the passing game, hauling in 36 catches for 346 receiving yards and another three touchdowns. During his 2020 campaign, Harris put his name in the Heisman debate, finishing fifth in voting.

Related Content

news

16 49ers Players to Return from Injured Reserve in 2021

Of the 49ers 16 players who finished the season on IR, nine are expected to become free agents in March.
news

6 Takeaways as 49ers Fight to the Finish in Season Finale Loss to Seahawks

Recapping the notable observations from the 49ers 26-23 loss to Seattle.
news

8 Standouts From the 49ers Divisional Win Over Cardinals

Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted several 49ers who graded the highest during Saturday's matchup vs. Arizona.
news

Shorthanded 49ers Put a Dent in Cardinals Postseason Hopes; 6 Takeaways from the 49ers Victory

San Francisco's defense held Kyler Murray to a season-low passer rating, meanwhile the 49ers run game had their best output of the year.
news

Kyle Shanahan and 49ers 'Extremely Frustrated' With Series of Turnovers; 7 Takeaways from 49ers Loss to Cowboys

Turnovers, the re-emergence of their ground game, a change at quarterback and other updates from the 49ers 41-33 loss to the Cowboys.
news

Brandon Aiyuk Closing in on Jerry Rice's Record and a Renewed Rivalry vs. the Cowboys; 5 Things to Watch For

Ezekiel Elliott and Raheem Mostert hope to get their respective ground games back on track while dealing with various ailments. This and more storylines to follow in Week 15.
news

Mistakes and Turnovers Plague 49ers in Disappointing Loss to Washington; 6 Takeaways from Week 14

San Francisco's offense gave up a whopping 17 points off of turnovers which stifled the Week 14 outing.
news

'No Grudges' For Trent Williams vs. Former Team; 5 Things To Watch For vs. Washington

Alex Smith's homecoming, winning the turnover battle and what to make of the 49ers 5-7 season. Here's what to watch for in Week 14.
news

49ers Have No Answer for Josh Allen and Bills Offense; Five Takeaways from Week 13

San Francisco failed to keep up with the Bills high-powered offense in the 34-24 loss.
news

Is Week 13 a Must-win for the 49ers? 5 Things to Watch For vs. Bills

The Bills high-powered offense vs. the 49ers Top 10 defense, a new "home-field" advantage, the return of reinforcements and other notables to watch for in the Week 13 matchup vs. the Bills.
news

49ers Sweep Rams in 23-20 Nail-biting Finish; 9 Takeaways from Week 12 Victory

The 49ers defense was the story of the afternoon, forcing four turnovers and holding Jared Goff to under 200 yards through the air.

Advertising